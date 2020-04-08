Denim Daze

’70s-style fashion on the road and in the music studio

  • Apr. 8, 2020 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Styling by Katherine Suna Photography by Lia Crowe

Explore love, passion and music — and the point at which they all intersect — in retro denim looks. Boulevard travels on a dreamer’s journey into this season’s casual-chic approach to ’70s-style fashion. Channel your inner Debbie Harry, John Lennon, or Sonny & Cher with embroidered jackets, layers of denim-on-denim, wrap skirts, delicate lace, striped knits, knee- high boots, and vintage, high-rise jeans.

On Izabel: Striped top ($54) and yellow corduroy jacket ($129), both by ESPRIT, and wide-leg cropped denim pant ($95) by JAG, all from Damsels Fashion Collections; snake-print hoop earrings ($24) by Etereo and white, sleek suede “Denise” dress bootie ($129) by En Thread, all from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre.

On Adrian: Diamond cable knit turtleneck ($108) by Guess from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre; galactic blue performance slim-fit denim pants ($159) by DU/ER from NYLA Fresh Thread; and vintage leather jacket from model’s own private collection.

On Izabel: Striped “Rebecca” sweater with button sleeve details ($79) by GUESS, mid-length denim shorts ($60) by LEVI’S, and snake-print hoop earrings ($24) by Etereo, all from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre.

On Adrian: Button-up “Resurrection” denim top ($100) by Superdry, and grey performance slim-fit denim pants ($159) by DU/ER, both from NYLA Fresh Thread.

On Izabel: “Bleona” blue Tencel shirt dress ($179) by Part Two and 501 skinny high-rise “Filiforme” jeans ($118) by LEVI’S, both from Sartorial Boutique; long gold necklace ($24) and gold choker necklace ($30), both by Etereo from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre.

On Adrian: Bright floral vines button-up “John Lennon” dress shirt ($145) by English Laundry and grey performance slim-fit denim pants ($159) by DU/ER, both from NYLA Fresh Thread.

On Izabel:

Button-up lace “Tara” top with bell sleeve detail ($139) and denim “Blerina” wrap skirt ($149), both by Part Two from Sartorial Boutique; block heel high-leg boot in brown croc print leather ($240) by ALDO, and snake-print hoop earrings ($24) by Etereo, both from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre.

On Adrian: Black knit turtleneck ($35), and dark wash stretch skinny jeans ($55) , both by TOPMAN from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre.

On Izabel: Afina abstract-print long-sleeve shirt ($48) by Vero Moda, cropped denim jacket ($50) by Core Life, both from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre; black wedgie high-rise “Wild Bunch” jean ($118) by LEVI’S from Sartorial Boutique.

On Adrian: Blue-printed button-up shirt ($95) by Superdry, “Panther” trucker denim jacket ($120) by LEVI’S, and galactic blue performance slim fit denim pants ($159) by DU/ER, all from NYLA Fresh Thread.

On Izabel: Salmon-pink mesh top ($45) by Dex, embroidered denim jacket ($138) by Cream and push-up “Christina” jean with embroidered leg hem ($115) by French Dressing Jean “FDJ,” all from Damsels Fashion Collections; white sleek suede “Denise” dress bootie ($129) by En Thread, brown “Legelith” mini crossbody bag ($55) by ALDO, and snake-print hoop earrings ($24) by Etereo, all from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre.

Models: Izabel Kazenbroot-Guppy and Adrian Hunjet.

Makeup: Katie Parenteau

Photographed on location in Nanaimo at the private recording studio of Adrian Hunjet and with his 1978 VW Van.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashion and StyleLifestyleStyle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Life and style with Claudia Knoglinger

Just Posted

Shuswap residents, distiller respond to safety, sanitization needs at seniors care facilities

Sicamous’ After Dark Distillery shifts to making sanitizer to support community

VIDEO: Salmon Arm family in isolation rises to musical challenge

The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine used to share efforts to avoid spread of COVID-19

Update: Wildfire on Adams Lake band land near Chase classified as out of control

BC Wildfire Service reports Shuswap two-hectare fire is not threatening structures

Armed robbery of legal grow-op in Sicamous ends in arrest near Enderby

Residents alarmed over increased police presence Tuesday morning

FortisBC offers 90-day bill deferrals to customers impacted by COVID-19

Customers can apply for the relief program through the utility’s website

WATCH: Salmon Arm artist hosts virtual art show amid COVID-19

Roxi Hermsen’s show “Into the Cosmos” is a tribute to her father Bill Sim

Morning Start: Nearly 30,000 rubber ducks were lost at sea in 1992

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 8

COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

John Horgan, Adrian Dix call 130 faith leaders as holidays approach

COVID-19 world update: Joy in Wuhan as lockdown lifted; Pope denounces profiteers

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news items from around the world

HERGOTT: COVID-19 and ICBC

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

COVID-19: Armstrong gym fined $345 after failure to close

The fitness centre was issued a ticket a day after province ordered all gyms to close

Bus rider who travelled to Golden tests positive for COVID-19

The passenger travelled from Calgary to Golden on March 15

COVID-19: Vernon homeless shelters combine in curling club

Gateway and Our Place shelter sites housed under one roof amid pandemic

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

Most Read