Evening gives comfort to grieving parents in Okanagan

Just the thought of losing a baby is a terrifying nightmare for all parents. But when that unimaginable event becomes reality, there is support available.

Among The Angels was created to assist families who have experienced a miscarriage, stillborn, sudden infant death or other loss of an infant.

A fundraising dinner called Evening Among the Angels does just that.

Featuring a 100-mile dinner en blanc, the Thursday, June 21 secret venue event raises funds for grief counselling and related grief services in the community. At the last minute, the secret location is revealed to the angel guests, who are entertained, wined and dined.

Evening Among The Angels was created when Marie Hayden was distributing Angel Dresses to grieving families. She felt there should be something more that could be done to assist these families process their grief.

And considering the tragedy of such loss, the support is definitely needed and appreciated.

“The death of an infant leaves parents and family members holding an intense sadness — a sadness that is painful, overwhelming, and frightening,” said Susan Guttridge of Live Happy Counselling, one of the counsellors with Among The Angels. “Often without explanation for the death, this type of loss violates core beliefs and shatters hopes and expectations. This tidal wave of emotion can make a parent feel out of control, the smallest of life’s tasks too much to focus on.

“Recognizing the profound impact of loss on families, the Among the Angles foundation tries to alleviate some of the added stress of decision-making. They do this by providing tiny burial angel gowns, funding counselling as well as holistic approaches to grief including acupuncture, therapeutic massage and yoga therapy. They keep the process simple and confidential, asking only the questions that are needed to set up funding. Some parents might need the safe space of counselling immediately for symptom relief, and others may not be ready until months later. But when they are ready, the funding is available because it is important for their loss to be acknowledged and grieved.”

Those who would like to show their support can register for the event online at amongtheangels.ca.

The event is also seeking donations of bottles of wine for the Wine Pull and treats for the Decadent Dessert Auction.

Donations can also be made to Evening Among The Angels at Prospera Credit Union in Vernon.

