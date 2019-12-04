Fairytale Mountain

Dark and light collide in fashion fable

  • Dec. 4, 2019 1:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Styling by Jenny Mckinney | Photography by Darren Hull

A fantastical tale is spun at God’s Mountain Estate, where good and evil and light and dark collide in romantic, fairytale fashion. Rich browns, deep Bordeaux and faux fur create a luxurious palette to paint from this season. Whether channelling your inner Snow White or inner Maleficent, look to bring a little drama to the season.

Navy floral romper by BB Dakota ($120) from Bia Boro Boutique; vintage silk scarf by Ferragamo ($75) from Georgie Girl Vintage.

Black jumpsuit with chiffon sleeve by RD ($285), faux-fur vest by BB Dakota ($152) from Bia Boro Boutique; earrings ($13) and necklace ($40) from Winners.

Sweater by Free People ($159), faux-fur vest by BB Dakota ($152), velvet floral maxi-gown by Luxe Life ($129), four-inch floppy hat by Too Too ($59), all from Bia Boro Boutique; brown short boots by Aldo ($59) from Georgie Girl Vintage; brown leather gloves from Marshall’s ($30).

On Lia:

Fur bolero jacket by BeBe ($89) from Georgie Girl Vintage; “high-low” lace dress by Luxxel ($119) from Bia Boro Boutique.

On Aislinn:

Lace top by Do Be L’s ($118) and wide-leg pant by Free People ($158) from Bia Boro Boutique.

Jewel tiger dress by Soaked in Luxury ($119) and gold chain by Carolily ($155) from Mogane; black wide belt by Brave Leather ($160) from Georgie Girl Vintage.

On Aislinn:

Pecan brown jacket by Soaked in Luxury ($279), blouse by Justoneanswer ($125), black wide-leg trousers by Angel Eye ($130) from Morgane; crystal earrings from Winners ($13).

On Lia:

Brown top by ICHI ($55) and brown leather shorts by J.O.A. ($30) from Morgane; wine glasses from Home Sense ($6.99ea)

Makeup and hair: Jenny McKinney

Styling assistant: Alana Denham

Models: Aislinn McDivitt, represented by Deja Vu Model Management, and Lia Crowe.

Photographed on location at God’s Mountain Estate.

A huge thank you to Sarah Allen for hosting our team.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Just Posted

Snow forecast, avalanche clearing to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

More snow tonight particularly in higher elevations, highway to close Wednesday morning

Safety concerns in South Shuswap prompt reformation of Blind Bay Crime Watch

Salmon Arm RCMP meet with residents, address community unease

230 days pass since murder charge laid in Salmon Arm church shooting

Psychiatric report completed, accused scheduled for Dec. 17 court appearance

North-Okanagan Shuswap hockey history: Where was the region’s first arena?

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Caring canines wanted: Salmon Arm therapy dog program seeks new recruits

St. John Ambulance co-ordinator hopes there will be enough interest to certify dogs locally

VIDEO: $50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Alex Burrows inducted into Vancouver’s Ring of Honour before the game

Salmon Arm Sockeyes swimmer recognized by city council

Matt Bushell honoured for provincial podium finish over the summer

Salmon Arm students embrace traditional screen-free fun

Author, former teacher-librarian Wilf Pauls champions classic board games at schools

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

Coming soon: Photograph captures a leisurely-paced love story

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

World’s most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

The project stems from $95 million in funding to improve Highway 1 through Glacier National Park

Eyewitness hears 19 shots fired in Westwold police incident

Two arrested after dynamic incident that shut down Hwy. 97 Tuesday

Most Read