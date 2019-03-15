Fashion Fridays: Rocking overalls

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Love them or hate them, overalls are a trend this spring.

This Fashion Friday Kim XO tells you how to style your overalls at all ages, from casual to classy.

“I think I wore overalls a lot when I was younger, now they are trending and I see them everywhere,” Kim Appelt says.

Appelt has you covered on looks for hanging out around the house to meeting friends for dinner to that Sunday brunch.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

