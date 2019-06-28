Fashion Fridays: Seven essential shoes for summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about making sure you have the best summer shoes for this season.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet has been away in Europe for the past few weeks and during her travels she has picked up some of the hottest trends that have yet to make their way to Canada.

So, Kim now is bringing them to you.

To start, in this episode she has picked seven essential shoes that are a must have for this summer.

Applet says the white platform sneaker is the number one shoe that is trending in Europe, which is typically ahead of the curve when it comes to fashion.

Check out the other styles Kim has uncovered for you to try on this season.

Watch the episode now.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sidney Street Style

Just Posted

More than $13 million owed to creditors by Waterway Houseboats

List of creditors includes banks, local contractors and the District of Sicamous

In photos: Gathering together

Music, food, dance and celebration of Salmon Arm’s cultural diversity at multicultural festival

Sicamous’ High Mountain Cannabis opens for business

Cannabis retailer, located on Finlayson Street, recently received its provincial licence

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, mix of sun and cloud

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers Saturday; sun expected Sunday

First United Church in Salmon Arm gives gift of space to community

Minister finds partnerships with non-profit groups benefit all involved

Fashion Fridays: Seven essential shoes for summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Downtown Kelowna stabbing victim in critical condition: RCMP

No arrests yet in Thursday night’s incident, witnesses asked to come forward

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court

The legislation allows Alberta to crimp energy shipments to B.C.

Okanagan boxers laced up and ready for charity fight

“Three round heroes” charity fights come to Kelowna July 6

Okanagan mom competes for fitness greatness

Taelor Gaschnitz is competing in the Ms Health and Fitness 2019 competition

Update: Crews knock down fire at construction site by Gyro Beach

Kelowna fire crews responded to a fire at Richter Street and Lakeshore Road

Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of B.C. teen

BC Coroners Inquest jury says more treatment facilities needed in B.C., on Vancouver Island

Most Read