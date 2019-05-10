Kim XO helps you find the best pair of white jeans for the season

Fashion Fridays: White jeans for spring

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about the quintessential look for spring and summer – white jeans.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet explains the basics of styling white jeans for this season.

Moving out of the dark jeans of winter and into the light jeans for spring, Kim XO says she has even worn white jeans on a plane and you can too.

Armed with a Tide pen, Applet says the secret to wearing white jeans is to not care how dirty they get.

Watch this episode where Kim tells you how to pull off white-on-white or the business casual white jeans look.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

View this post on Instagram

Views from above ✈️ #Kimxo #travel

A post shared by Kim XO | Fashion Stylist (@stylebykimxo) on

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spring salads from Chef Heidi Fink

Just Posted

Grant funding moves Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail along

Funding will help with hiring of project manager for proposed 50-kilometre trail system

Not bottomless, but Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake boasts a busy underlife

What’s been called the ‘Little Lake’ plays important role for the city

Salmon Arm church shooting victim speaks of gratitude and love

Parishioner whose leg was shot expresses his apprecation for community

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny and warm

Warm weather continues this weekend throughout the Okanagan

Man fighting $20,000 in fines for Eagle Pass cabin construction

Guy Maris appealing decision finding him in contravention of Forest and Range Practices Act

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

In photos: Going cross-country

School District #83 elementary school students take part in annual Little Mountain run

Okanagan brewery and food truck pair up to open new eatary

Kettle River Brewing teams up with CrAsian Food Truck to open a kitchen

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

UPDATE: Highway reopened following crash near Vernon

Several patients taken to hospital in MVI near Swan Lake

BC Hockey selects 60 players for U16 provincial camp in Shawnigan Lake

Players invited based on performance at U16 BC Cup held in Salmon Arm

Porcupine climbs up tree, surprises Okanagan hiker

‘Who knew porcupines were tree climbers?’

Column: Fine dining and our dirty little devices

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Apollo Suns shine on Okanagan

Dance-inducing rock band plays Vernon, Enderby, Kelowna, Oliver

Most Read