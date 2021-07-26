Financial planning pro Dale Lamb

– Story by Darcy Nybo Photography by Lia Crowe

Vincent van Gogh once said, “Your profession is not what brings home your weekly paycheck, your profession is what you’re put here on earth to do, with such passion and such intensity that it becomes spiritual in calling.”

Dale Lamb of DKL Financial Group (Assante Financial Management Ltd.) has a profession that he is so zealous about, you can’t help but feel his excitement and listen as he educates you on wealth management. His passion, knowledge, experience and true love of what he does show through in his voice, his choice of words and in everything he does for his clients.

Dale will tell you his career in financial planning began in 1995 after he graduated from the University of Victoria. Dig a little deeper and you’ll find out it began long before that when he was a teenager. He discovered that when he made money mowing lawns and used the money wisely, it went a long way.

“I was responsible with my money even back then. That carried through to adulthood. When I took economic and finance courses, the stock market and the global financial markets interested me. I became passionate about businesses, and I always found the different strategies for investing and the creativity involved in planning for every unique situation quite intriguing.”

Dale comes from an entrepreneurial family, and he at least partially credits this with his love of finance. His parents owned one of the first McDonald’s franchises in western Canada in the 1970s. When his family sold it and moved west to Kelowna, their entrepreneurial ventures continued as they bought real estate as well as a few Okanagan businesses.

“When I first started in this business, over 25 years ago, I didn’t have a cell phone or the internet. I was always connecting directly with my clients the old-fashioned way. I still like to operate that way today; in fact, the personal touches might be more important than ever in this technology-driven world. The relationships I’ve built in this business are what drive me,” he says.

One thing Dale wants people to know is that he and the team at DKL Financial Group are not, as some refer to them, stock pickers.

“We are in the business of planning; I am one part of a great team and we all have a role. It takes a team to create great financial plans for people.”

He adds: “I am totally committed to providing wealth planning to our clients, with a focus on tax-efficient estate and personalized financial plans for both individuals and corporations. I love to educate people, get them engaged, have them truly listen and follow through on our suggestions. I love it when the results work for them.

“I have clients that are so happy they followed our process. It works and they have the numbers to prove it. Talking about finances can be intimidating; I love to speak in everyday language, so they find it easier to engage. I’m a big communicator, clients can expect open and honest communication from me and my team.”

Dale has the accolades to show it. His industry has consistently recognized him as a top advisor among his peers, not only in Canada, but around the world. He is a big sports fan and thinks of himself as the quarterback for his clients’ financial needs. And like any good quarterback, he knows the value of a strong team and a solid game plan.

As for his clients, Dale and his team love to work with people who have a goal for retirement and are focused and committed to following the plan that they create together: clients who understand their needs and priorities will change along the way.

Dale says it’s extremely important and necessary that clients provide open and honest communication with their financial advisory team. Those who are patient and understanding of market volatility, listen, ask questions and don’t react on impulse emotions are the type of clientele that DKL loves to work with.

When Dale’s not helping other people financially plan for the future, he’s investing in the future of his community.

“I’m a philanthropist and I like to donate where I see a need in our community. Those needs change as our community evolves.”

One of the most visible results of his philanthropy is the new trades building at Okanagan College.

“I’m a named donor at the college and it’s something I’m very proud of. I took my first-year business course there. I wanted to give back to the community. I am a big believer in the trades sector and wanted to help with the development of a modern structure to help the students learn their craft.”

Dale also likes to unwind from time to time and he takes advantage of all of Kelowna’s four seasons.

“I love the outdoors and everything that it offers. I train every day to keep me at the top of my game. It might be lifting weights or hiking to the top of a mountain. I also love to head to Big White to escape the hustle of the city.”

He also has a soft spot for animals—he’s donated to the SPCA and has been the co-chair of the SPCA Gala dinner for several years. He even has his dog, Capone, come to work with him 90 per cent of the time. Maybe you’ll see him there when you visit Dale for your financial planning needs.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

BusinessFinancial planning