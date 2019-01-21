Lia Crowe’s Inspired Style with Engels & Volker Realtor Manny Brar

Motorcycle riding is his meditation

  • Jan. 21, 2019 1:00 p.m.
  • Life

– Story and Photography by Lia Crowe

I meet Manny at MotoVida Handcrafter Motorcycles in Kelowna to drool over beautiful bikes and chat with him about life and style, starting with his love for the Okanagan, which, I quickly learn, runs deep.

“It’s the perfect sweet spot — a summer and winter destination. It’s a year-round playground. Kelowna is the ‘Goldilocks story’ town, it’s not too big, it’s not too small. It’s just right.”

Manny grew up in Keremeos, the son of fruit farmers. He credits his parents with instilling in him a strong work ethic and respectful manner.

“My mom’s a real go-getter and my dad is your typical farmer; he just enjoys farming. Even when he doesn’t have a lot to do, he’ll find something. We were brought up to be very respectful. It’s so deeply instilled in me that it’s just part of who I am — I don’t have to try to be polite, I just generally am that way.”

Asked what he loves about working in real estate, he says: “I genuinely enjoy the feeling I get when I know I’ve done a good job — when I know my clients are extremely happy.”

Discussing style and fashion, Manny says he really enjoys fashion and, although he loves his casual wear, when it comes to work, he’s always suited up (à la Harvey Specter of the television show Suits).

“I think good style is about having a sense of what you’re all about and then wearing that with confidence.”

The 30-year-old admits that his life outside of work is pretty much consumed with raising his new son, now a one-year-old. But when can, he still manages to get out on his bike.

“With a busy work and life schedule, I’ve found that it is the best way to clear my head. Most of the time I don’t even know where I’m going; it’s my mediation, it helps quiet and focus my mind.”

CLOTHES/ GROOMING

Uniform: Joseph Abboud suit, slim fit.

Favourite Denim, brand and cut: Silver Jeans, “Konrad” Slim Fit.

Current go-to clothing Item: Adidas Hoodie.

Best new purchase: Alpinestars Brera Jacket.

Currently Coveting: Adidas flip flops.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Boots.

Favourite work tool: Cell phone, the Huawei P20 Pro.

Sunglasses: Prada sunglasses from the Linea Rossa Collection.

Scent: Polo Blue by Ralph Lauren.

STYLE INSPIRATION / LIFE

Style Icon: Tom Ford and Keanu Reeves.

Favourite Fashion Designer or brand: Tom Ford.

Era of Time that inspires your style: “‘80s style for sure!”

Film or TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: Mad Men and Ocean’s 12.

Favourite local restaurant: Block One at 50th Parallel Estate Winery.

Favourite Cocktail/Wine: Johnnie Walker Black Label on the rocks and Quails’ Gate, Stewart Family Reserve Pinot Noir.

Album on current rotation: Forest Hills Drive.

Favourite Hotel: West Coast Wilderness Lodge.

Favourite App: Instagram.

READING MATERIAL

Fave Print magazine: Engel & Volkers — GG Magazine.

Fave style Blog: Instagram: @Menwithclass.

Coffee table Book/photography book: Vineyard Dogs of the Okanagan by Aliki Salmas and Christian Hannigan.

Last great read: The Miracle Morning by Hal Elrod.

Favourite book of all time: The Outsiders by S. E. Hinton.

