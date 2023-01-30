Life and style with Brandon Knorr, Owner / Operator, AEC Contracting Ltd

Passionate about aviation and the outdoors

– Words and photography by Lia Crowe

I’m a little old-fashioned, and I believe a handshake is still a powerful thing,” Brandon tells me when I ask him to tell me his best life lesson.

Born and raised in Kelowna, Brandon is a third-generation homebuilder/contractor in the Okanagan, but it took him a while to come around to it.

“While working in construction was rewarding in my teen years, I felt the need to continue my education and so I completed a computer engineering diploma, and shortly thereafter a commercial helicopter pilot license. However, the grounding and rewarding nature of construction always called me back.”

And what gets Brandon fired up about his work?

“Progress. One of the biggest things that keeps me going is looking at my progress at the end of every day, and being proud of what I’ve accomplished.”

Outside of work Brandon is passionate about aviation and the outdoors.

“I’ve always had a love for nature, whether it’s hunting, fishing or camping. I was fortunate enough to spend three years flying commercial helicopters in northern BC and Alaska, and got to see untouched nature in its glory.”

When it comes to style, Brandon describes his as “classic.”

“I’ve always been comfortable in a classic, simple style. To me, anything that makes you confident and comfortable is good style. If a person has the confidence, they exude style.”

Style Inspirations & Life

Favourite musician:Eric Church or Garth Brooks.

Era of time that inspires your style: 1960s or 2000s.

Favourite local restaurant: Bouchons Bistro.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Crown Royal and cola.

Album on current rotation: Sam Cooke, Greatest Hits.

Favourite city to visit: Las Vegas.

Favourite hotel: Golden Nugget, Las Vegas.

Favourite app: Spotify.

Favourite place in the whole world: Playa La Ropa in Zihuatanejo, Mexico.

Clothes/Grooming

Uniform:Best uniform I’ve been fortunate enough to wear was a pilot flight suit. Nomex fire-safe flight suit in green.

Favourite denim, brand and cut: Levi’s 502.

Current go-to clothing item: True Classic shirts, Levi’s 502 dark denim.

Favourite pair of shoes: Danner leather boots in brown.

Favourite work tool: Stiletto TB3 Titanium Hammer.

Sunglasses: Ray-Ban Aviators.

Scent:Lacoste.

Favourite hair product:Reuzel Clay Matte Pomade.

Reading Material

Fave print magazine: Boulevard Magazine!

Coffee table book/photography book: The Art of Robert Bateman.

Last great read: Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey.

Book currently reading:The New Kingdom, by Wilbur Smith.

Favourite Author: Wilbur Smith.

