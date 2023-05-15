March 16, 2023 - Shelley Clarke for Boulevard Style feature. Don Denton photo

Life & Style with Shelley Clarke

Good style is all about attention to detail

  • May. 15, 2023 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Words by Lia Crowe Photography by Don Denton

Over two decades ago, Shelley’s career took a turn while she worked a night shift at Victoria General Hospital on the neuro ward.

“My co-worker, Pam, suggested I apply for a position at a cosmetic dermatologist’s clinic,” Shelley tells me. “Medical aesthetics was at its inception, and completely by chance I got in on the ground floor, learning about the skin, lasers, Botox and fillers.”

She adds: “I’ve worked with and been mentored by the three specialists who pioneered medical aesthetics in Victoria—Dr. Lupin, Dr. Hollis and Dr. Smith—and I’m grateful they shared their expertise with me. As a nurse injector, I continually strive to learn, hone my skills, develop trusting relationships and work together with my patients to achieve their aesthetic goals.”

Shelley credits her success to good organizational skills. And asked what her best life lesson is, she says, “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.”

For Shelley good style is all about attention to detail: “Colour, shape, textures, accessories all working together to create a unique expression and extension of oneself to others.”

She describes her own personal style as “modern classic.”

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Jackie Kennedy.

Favourite artist: Andy Warhol.

Piece of art: My Venetian glass sculpture.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Diane von Furstenberg, Gucci, Christian Louboutin.

Favourite musician: The Tragically Hip.

Era of time that inspires your style: ‘60s and ‘70s.

Film or TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: The Great Gatsby (1974).

Favourite cocktail or wine: Pinot Noir.

Album on current rotation: Hotel California by The Eagles.

Favourite flowers: Roses, tulips and peonies.

Favourite city to visit: Florence, Italy.

Favourite app: Instagram.

Favourite place in the whole world: Victoria.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during hard times: My Mom.

Fashion & Beauty

Uniform: Dress.

All-time favourite piece: My first designer purchase: a black Gucci D-Ring hobo bag.

Favourite pair of shoes: Louboutin Pigalle black patent pumps.

Favourite day-bag: Gucci Soho Disco Bag in rose and beige.

Favourite work tool: Botox.

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: Tiffany.

Fashion obsession: Shoes are functional pieces of art and I love to collect them.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Shoes.

Necessary indulgence for either fashion or beauty: ZO Skin Health Medical Grade Skincare.

Moisturizer: ZO Skin Health Power Defence.

Scent: Chanel Chance Eau Fraiche-

Must have hair product: OLAPLEX shampoo and conditioner.

Beauty secrets: Sunscreen and Botox.

Reading Material

What you read online for style: Vogue.

Fave print magazine: Vanity Fair.

Fave style blog: Tracy Richardson @tracyrichardsonstyles.

Last great read: The Year of Magical Thinking, by Joan Didion.

Book currently reading: Love, Pamela, by Pamela Anderson.

Favourite book of all time: The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashion

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Creamy and rich hand-made cheese made from the milk of European-bred cows grazing Agassiz’s fields

Just Posted

Lil’ Pups participants begin their ride at the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
IN PHOTOS: Hot weekend of mountain-bike racing and family friendly fun in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm’s giant treble clef serves as the backdrop as Bastion Elementary music students sing the Ginalina song Small But Mighty for their music video entry to the 2021 CBC Music Class Challenge on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Observer file photo)
Viewpoint: Music plays a prominant role in the Shuswap

Community members (left to right) Virginia Cox, Vicky Davis, Elizabeth Eso and Kathy Patterson are joined by Fire Services officer Carmen Guidos (second from left) and Mayor Alan Harrison (right) to unveil the FireSmart Neighbourhood designation sign at the Carriage Lane community in Salmon Arm Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm community recognized as a first-year FireSmart Neighbourhood

Gidget, a four-pound Yorkshire Terrier, survived a week lost near Highway 1 in Chase as community members worked together to find and rescue her. (Shelly Mitch photo)
Shuswap couple’s relaxing evening turns into rescue of stranded dog