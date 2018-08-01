OC graduate trains to support Indigenous community

Aboriginal Community Support Worker (ASCW) is the product of extensive consultation with Aboriginal communities throughout the Interior of B.C.

Early on, Alice George knew she had a passion for helping others. Working as a cashier for the Nk’Mip Gas and Convenience Store in Oliver, George met people who needed more assistance than she could offer during her interactions at her workplace.

“I had an interest in helping others,” said George. “I knew I could do more.”

Going back to school was hard so George and her husband, Edward, challenged each other to pursue continuing their educations. Once her husband had successfully completed his six-month program through Okanagan College, George started looking for educational opportunities for herself.

Turns out that finding the right program was the easy part.

“I noticed the Aboriginal Community Support Worker (ASCW) program and I was really interested in it,” said George.

Related: B.C. announces funding for First Nations, Metis family agencies

Related: Syilx Spirit launches understanding

Related: Poetry collection preserves Indigenous knowledge

“This program was the product of extensive consultation with Aboriginal communities throughout the Interior of B.C. as well as a number of community entities that serve Indigenous peoples in the region,” explained Dr. Dennis Silvestrone, Okanagan College’s Director of Continuing Studies and Corporate Training. “The growing need for social and community support workers with a deeper knowledge of the specific challenges facing Indigenous individuals and families prompted us to respond to this training need.”

The full-time program includes course work and a practicum that prepares individuals to step into community support work assisting Indigenous individuals and families, both on- and off- reserve, to enhance their quality of life.

“The program gave me a better understanding of Indigenous history and current issues facing Indigenous communities today,” said George. “If you’re willing to dig deeper and become self-aware of your own biases and values, you can really build on your professional skills. That is when the work becomes more interesting.”

She said that her experience at the college inspired her to pursue additional post-secondary education and has shifted her perspective.

“I now have a much more compassionate and empathetic view on how to support others,” she added.

In preparation for the fall intake, Okanagan College will offer an information session Aug. 14 in Room E105 at the Vernon campus of Okanagan College. The session will provide community members with the opportunity to learn more about the program, ask questions and learn more about financial support options.

The Aboriginal Community Support Worker certificate is just one of the hundreds of Continuing Studies courses and certificates that are offered at Okanagan College campuses.

Related: Okanagan College students show skill

Related: Okanagan College receives caregiver funding

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap agriculture remains diverse

MP Mel Arnold holds public hall meeting on area agriculture

Column: Caution is key in preventing fires

Salmon Arm is topping the danger rating charts at 5 or extreme danger

Thunderstorms to roll into Okanagan-Shuswap

Cooler temperatures and rain are forecast over the next few days

UPDATE: 8 new fires sparked from Shuswap to Revelstoke

BC Wildfire is on scene of the Bastion Mountain blaze

OC graduate trains to support Indigenous community

Aboriginal Community Support Worker (ASCW) is the product of extensive consultation with Aboriginal communities throughout the Interior of B.C.

Breaking: 865 properties on evacuation alert, Snowy Mountain fire doubles in size

As of Wednesday morning the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 6,155 hectares in size.

B.C. family urges parents to follow gut after toddler contracts E.coli infection

The cause of infection is unknown, but parents suspect it came from deer feces

Hot air balloon takes Kelowna neighbourhood by surprise

A hot air balloon landed on a road in Dilworth Mountain Estates July 31

Soldiers of Odin to march past homeless camp in B.C. city

People associated with anti-immigration group join with those opposing tent city in Nanaimo

Staples School Supply Drive underway in Salmon Arm

Staples Canada’s annual School Supply Drive is officially underway. The program pairs… Continue reading

B.C. Interior residents should get break, taxpayers’ group says

Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on government to cut fuel taxes, fix ICBC and axe new health tax

Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

It happened at a medieval cathedral in Strangnas, west of the capital of Stockholm

Power pays for B.C. NDP in individual fundraising

John Horgan’s ruling party raises $1.26M in first half of 2018

Kamloops teen who died at COG ‘had a really caring soul’

Sam Thacker was with Adison Davies at the Center of Gravity festival in Kelowna before she died.

Most Read

  • OC graduate trains to support Indigenous community

    Aboriginal Community Support Worker (ASCW) is the product of extensive consultation with Aboriginal communities throughout the Interior of B.C.