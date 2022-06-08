Pack your PJs

We’re headed to the Rosewood Hotel Georgia

  • Jun. 8, 2022 7:30 a.m.
  • Life
Rosewood Hotel Vancouver fashion. Photography by Lia Crowe

– Photography Lia Crowe Styling by Sarah D’Arcey

In the heart of downtown Vancouver, overlooking the Vancouver Art Gallery and surrounded by beautiful cafes and chic restaurants, sits a grand old hotel that combines the splendor of a bygone era with contemporary design and amenities. Luxury awaits in the grand suites that feature private rooftop garden terraces boasting plunge pools and fireplaces. Matching the elegance, the fashion emerges with details reminiscent of the Roaring Twenties—frisky feathers, playful bows and lush loungewear.

Strapless Ombre Feather Mini Dress, Catherine Regehr, $6,590; Vvlogo Link Chain Necklace, Valentino Garavani, $1,750.

Sleeper $494.

Stine Goya Dress, $490 and Cartier Sunglasses, both from Nordstrom Vancouver.

Melissa Odabash Swimsuit, $331, from Nordstrom Vancouver, Vintage Givenchy Choker, stylist’s own.

Strapless Charles Gown, Catherine Regehr, $4,390; shoes from SJP Collection, $595; Alexander McQueen, Pavé Crystal Hoop Earrings, $1,185.

Silken Gown, $380, Pagoda Long Robe, $785, Christine Lingerie.

Model: Maya Zylar represented byWild Management

Makeup: Farrah Sanei

Photo assistant: Blair Hansen

Photographed on location at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia. A huge thank you to the Rosewood Hotel Georgia for hosting our team.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashiontravel

Previous story
Secrets and Lives

Just Posted

Jim Miyashita loads his truck with boxes of expired food placed at the back door of the Salmon Arm Save-On-Foods by supervisor Rick Dion. Jim and Debbie Miyashita and Save-On-Foods are part of Loop, a program that partners farms with grocers to see that expired food gets used as feed, and not sent to the landfill. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm farmers and grocer partners in program keeping expired food out of landfill

Graduating student at Salmon Arm Secondary, Glitter Esquivias, in costume as the Dormouse, receives a $1,000 scholarship and award from longtime teacher Graham Gomme on June 2, created in memory of his mother-in-law, Mary Fowler. The award is the Mary Fowler Memorial Award for Performing Arts at SAS.
Alice in Wonderland closes with special honour for Salmon Arm student

In mid-April, Miracle came into the care of Shuswap Paws Rescue Society volunteer Siobhan Rich. When found, the rescued dog was gaunt and weighed about 26 lbs. (Contributed)
‘Worst condition I’ve ever seen:’ dog rescued in the Shuswap given the name ‘Miracle’

David Harding said he was shaken up when he was nearly hit by a vehicle that didn’t stop when he was crossing 5th Avenue SW at 3rd Street SW in Salmon Arm recently. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Resident warning of dangerous crosswalk in Salmon Arm nearly struck by vehicle