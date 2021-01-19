“Weaver” by Ranna McNeil, cast crystal. (Contributed photo)

“Weaver” by Ranna McNeil, cast crystal. (Contributed photo)

The pandemic can’t stop SJIMA

  • Jan. 19, 2021 1:30 a.m.
Submitted by San Juan Islands Museum of Art

If you can’t come into the museum to see the art; we will come to you.

Our team has been hard at work interviewing and photographing the artists and their creations so you can visit them online. As of Jan. 12, go to sjima-online.org to tour the annual Artists’ Registry show at the San Juan Islands Museum of Art.

Start by browsing the Artists’ Registry Index to get an overview of all the works in the exhibition, then dive into each artist’s page for more information. During the week following the initial site launch on Jan. 12 several artist interviews — taped live or via Zoom – will be added to their artist pages. A panoramic video tour will also be added to the site so the art can be seen in its setting with other works.

Seventy-one artists’ work span sculpture, photography, oil painting, glass, jewelry, acrylic painting, mixed media, drawing, encaustic, pottery, prints-etchings, monoprints, block prints, watercolor, wood, textiles, pastels and egg tempura. This outstanding array of work from our county-wide artists-emerging, established and professional, is installed beautifully in the SJIMA galleries.

You can also enjoy previous exhibitions and events under the heading Second Helpings, with additional past exhibitions being added throughout the year.

All the participating artists in the SJIMA Artists’ Registry group volunteer to help with the show, whether it is creating the artist statements, painting walls, responding to needs on the online displays or designing the layout. Special thanks go to the Leadership Committee of Rudi and Bill Weissinger, Laura Long and David Harsh. Bonita Diemoz, Dante Aubert and Alayne Goodheart maintain the website and database. Bruce Clark and Peter Lane play key roles in the design and floorplans of the show. Mark Kyle and Karen Woldtvedt make up the filming, interviewing and social media team. Yvonne Buijs-Mancuso, as the AR liaison, keeps the board up to date.

Enjoy the show! We will be here to welcome you when SJIMA can open.

The exhibition is sponsored by the Town of Friday Harbor; National Endowment for the Arts; Washington State Arts Commission; Printonyx; Harbor Rentals; and Browne’s Home Center. SJIMA is located in Friday Harbor, Washington, and when opened, the hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday-Monday. For more information, visit www.sjima.org.

