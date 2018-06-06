VIDEO: Goats get in downward dog at B.C. ranch

Yoga with Goats every Wednesday and Saturday in June

VERNON, B.C. — Yoga is for everyone, or at Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch, everything.

Yoga with Goats is back by popular demand at O’Keefe Ranch and kicked off Wednesday, June 6.

Under the watchful gaze of instructor Jennifer Greenwood and a handful of goats on loan from Taylorside Farms, about 20 people got in the groove and let loose in yoga action at the season’s inaugural class.

“It’s just a great outdoor yoga experience. And, seriously, you can’t help but giggle a little and laughter is so good for the soul,” Greenwood said.

“I think they add to the not taking yourself so seriously part of it, which is really good because we can get caught up in everything having to be perfect and the goats don’t let you do that.”

The one-hour class is $20 per person and includes regular admission to the O’Keefe Ranch. Classes run every Wednesday and Saturday in June at 11 a.m.

Beginners are welcome and children are permitted with the company of a guardian. Please bring your own yoga mat or towel. In case of rain, the session will be moved from the grass to the pavilion. Pre-registration is required as space is limited.

Related: Get zen with goats at O’Keefe Ranch

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.