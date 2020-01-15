Enderby baker brings specialty dog treats to Vernon

Tiny’s Bones and Scones healthy dog treats have been a huge hit over the past month since they have been available at Vernon’s Wet Spot Grooming and Pet Care. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Enderby’s Tanja Tulak needed to pursue something after her children ventured off into school and she thought baking would be a great option.

But she’s not your everyday baker.

Tulak specializes in treats for pups.

She began baking fresh, healthy, sugar-free dog cookies, scones, cinnamon rolls and popcorn balls in her kitchen to serve up to pets.

The idea first sparked Tulak while working at her self-serve flower stand in Enderby. She thought it would be a great addition to put out some dog treats for passerby pooches.

“I never did it,” she said, but when her kids started heading to class she thought now’s the time.

Tiny’s Bones and Scones Healthy Dog Treats now has its own storefront within Wet Spot Grooming and Pet Care.

Owner Cam Albert said she always knew she wanted some kind of artisanal bakery incorporated into her already locally-focused business on 27th Street in Vernon.

And she found a good fit with Tulak.

“We’ve never turned product over this quickly,” Albert said, only one month into the partnership.

Wet Spot Grooming and Pet Care puts the spotlight on many Okanagan-based businesses, Albert said, so it was an easy match when she found Tulak’s tasty treats.

“It keeps things fun and fresh up in here,” Albert said.

Albert said her interest in adding in a bakery was piqued when she was speaking with other groomers in the industry.

“People were mentioning that it’s been a big hit to do cookies because everyone wants to get a cookie for their dog after they’re groomed to treat them,” Albert said. “And I just always imagined this corner being a bakery.”

Albert said the treats have definitely been a hit among her furry clientele.

One dog visiting for a grooming appointment sat and stared at the glass case bursting with homemade delights and Albert said it looked as if the pup was thinking, ‘how can I get one?’. He slowly strolled around the to the backside of the display case and tenderly took one cinnamon roll, without disturbing any other tasty treats, and walked away satisfied.

Albert texted the story to her newest artisan and said, “your treats are a hit with everyone.”

