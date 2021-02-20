Kelowna clothier branches out with new home in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm is now home to a popular Kelowna clothier.

Man + Woman Home opened its doors Saturday, Feb. 13 at its new Shuswap location at 103 231 Trans-Canada Highway (near Critters). The store is affiliated with the two Man + Woman Home stores based in Kelowna.

Dentia Zimmer and husband Dan Smith run the Salmon Arm store. (Zimmer’s brother and sister run the Kelowna stores). A resident of Vernon, Zimmer said they chose to open in Salmon Arm because they saw an opening in the market and an opportunity to do something a little different.

“We weren’t sure about the highway but we found this space and we really liked it,” said Zimmer, admiring the natural light coming in windows to the front and sides of the store. “It suited our needs and it ended up being the perfect space for us.”

The new location was also an opportunity to incorporate more of the “home” part into the business. In addition to clothing, the store also carries a variety of products for the home.

Asked about the clothing part, Zimmer explained the store’s focus is fashion, quality and a lot of Canadian.

“There’s different price points from low, mid to high, so we really aim to be able to service all types of customers with all their needs and all types of price ranges,” said Zimmer.

For more information about the store, visit Man + Woman home on Facebook and at manwomanhome.com.

