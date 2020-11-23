Missy MacKintosh, founder/CEO with MisMacK Clean Costmetics, has been chosen one of the top 100 Canadian businesses in Canada’s Total Mom Pitch, with the next round going to public voting. (White Willow Photography)

Salmon Arm’s MisMacK cosmetics hits top 100 in women’s entrepreneur program

To reach the finals, participants must garner votes on website

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics based in Canoe has earned recognition and is in the running for more.

Founder and CEO Missy MacKintosh reports that her company has been named one of the top 100 Canadian businesses in Canada’s Total Mom Pitch presented by The Scotia Bank Women Initiative.

“I’m truly honoured and excited to be one of the top 100,” said MacKintosh. Hers was one of more than 725 applications.

The Total Mom Pitch program helps women achieve and succeed entrepreneurial goals, according to its website.

​”We believe in a community of women who stand together and succeed together, and that is why we strive to connect ambitious moms with successful female leaders who will help them see potential gaps in their start-up, and avoid expensive mistakes and heartaches.”

The program is for moms all across Canada who own a small business and are ready to invest in themselves, network with women and get access to resources Canada-wide that offer funding, learning and community, the website states.

The next round goes to public voting. If you’d like to vote for MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, go to the Total Mom Show website, register for an account, log in, search for MisMacK and then vote. Voting closes on Dec 2.

Missy MacKintosh, founder/CEO with MisMacK Clean Costmetics, has been chosen one of the top 100 Canadian businesses in Canada's Total Mom Pitch, with the next round going to public voting. (White Willow Photography)
Salmon Arm's MisMacK cosmetics hits top 100 in women's entrepreneur program

To reach the finals, participants must garner votes on website

