‘This is where we need to be’: Grillers Meats owners happy to be in Salmon Arm

Craig Shurey stands by one of the counters at Salmon Arm’s new Grillers Meats location at 520 Hudson Avenue NE. Craig and wife Beth Shurey own the store, which opened on Oct. 4, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Driving into Salmon Arm, Craig and Beth Shurey knew it was where they wanted to live and start a business.

On Monday, Oct. 4, the Shureys opened the doors to their Grillers Meats store. The third of its kind in the North Okanagan-Shuswap, Craig describes Grillers Meats as an old-fashioned butcher shop that uses local product and produces a variety of its offerings in-house.

“We bring in our beef, we age it properly, we source local, good products; if we wouldn’t eat it ourselves it wouldn’t be on our counter,” said Craig. “We make our own sausage rolls, we do our own smokies, we make as much stuff as we can and people seem to really like that… Because we’re sourcing local and we do have the three stores for buying power, we are able to compete with the big supermarkets on pricing. We are very competitive, but we do offer a higher quality.”

In addition to meats, the store carries a variety of other products including fruit and meat pies from Simon’s in Richmond, a range of canned and jarred goods, including spices and sauces. Daily soup and sandwich specials are also available, with bread provided by Little Red Hen.

Craig said he and Beth had great careers in the Lower Mainland, but they wanted to try something different and had always wanted to run their own business. Craig said a close friend of theirs, Jeff Griffin, opened the Vernon Grillers about five years ago and they liked that business model.

With a Grillers Meats in Vernon and Lake Country, the Shureys began shopping around for a place to open a third. They were in Kelowna when they received a call from their realtor in Salmon Arm, suggesting they look at 520 Hudson Ave. NE. Craig said they were encouraged to have a vision for what the location could be.

“We came into Salmon Arm, a nice beautiful day, and my wife just said, ‘This is where we need to be. I don’t want to be in Kelowna,’” said Craig.

Craig said preparing the store for its opening has been a labour of love, and he and Beth are grateful for the team of employees they’ve found to help them serve Salmon Arm.

For more information, visit the Grillers Meats Salmon Arm page on Facebook or grillersmeats.com.

