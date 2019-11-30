Santa stands with Lola from Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue at the Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s location on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
IN PHOTOS: Santa visits Buckerfield’s for photos with pets big and small
Owners of animals big and small gathered at Buckerfield’s in Salmon Arm for photos and treats with jolly old St. Nick.
The by-donation event has been a recurring fundraiser for over 15 years, donations from this year’s instalment will go towards the Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue Society.
The event began at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 and will run until 3 p.m.
Santa sits with Cagney at the Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s location on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Lacy is held by St. Nick at the Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s location on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Oksana Tokaryk is held by Santa at the Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s location on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)