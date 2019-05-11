The bug was as long as a finger and after this photo was taken the bug skittered into the water. (Vanna Dalby King/Facebook)

Giant beetle a curious find on the shores of Shuswap Lake

Resident shares images of what is believed to be giant water bug

On Wednesday, May 8, a Shuswap woman came across a bug the size of her finger resting on the shores of Lee Creek.

Vanna Dalby King made a post to a Shuswap Facebook page recounting her discovery with photos of her find. The post garnered nearly 100 comments and 15 reactions.

“I found this bug at the beach in Lee creek, it’s the size of a small mouse,” wrote King. “It went into the water and swam about 4 feet out then latched onto a log.”

Many commented on the post trying their best to identify the insect . The general consensus reasoned it was a large water beetle, specifically Lethocerus americanus – a giant water bug native to southern Canada and the United States.

Later, King wrote a subsequent comment stating that she had never seen anything like it before.

(Vanna Dalby King/Facebook)

