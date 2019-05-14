A view from the Enderby Cliffs trail. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Take a hike with the Shuswap Outdoors Club

Some of the trails include Enderby Cliffs, Sunnybrae Bluffs and the Mount Baldy Lookout Trail

The Shuswap Outdoors Club has prepared a list of guide-lead bike rides and hikes for 2019.

• May 19: a moderate to easy hike up Enderby Cliffs. The Enderby Cliffs tower above the town of Enderby offering breathtaking views of the Shuswap and the North Okanagan. Hikers atop the cliffs can watch the soaring birds including turkey vultures and eagles play on the updrafts created by the steep rock face. Contact Connie at 250-832-8729.

Read more: Shuswap Nature Hikers welcome all-comers for weekly excursions

• May 26: an easy to moderate four-kilometre hike up Sunnybrae Bluffs with lunch included. The hike offers views of Shuswap Lake, steep cliffs, and spring flowers. Contact Ed at 250-832-1861 or Gary at 250-832-6522.

• June 2: an easy to moderate mostly downhill bike ride on Deep Creek Rd. Contact Ed at 250-832-1861 or Gary at 250-832-6522.

Read more: Kelowna man hiking High Rim Trail for service dog funding

• June 16: a moderate 2.8-km hike up Mount Baldy Lookout Trail near Sorrento. The trail starts off at the east end of the South Shores Place Cul-de-Sac near Crannog Ales, home of award-winning organic beers. Along the way up to a viewpoint looking east over the mountainside, there are two ravines and perennial creeks with boardwalk crossings.

The club asks those interested in any of the outings to contact leaders at least a day ahead to indicate interest and sort out meeting times. Membership costs $10 per family per year. Non-members of the club are allowed 2-3 free trips.

For more information, contact Ed at 250-832-1861, or Gary at 250-832-6522.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Giant beetle a curious find on the shores of Shuswap Lake
Next story
A Cappella choir to donate spring concert proceeds to charity

Just Posted

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

Video: Security footage shows thieves stealing from auto recycler

More than 1,000 litres of gas stolen from Chase business in the early morning hours of May 15

Shuswaggi raised as culprit in unusual lake sighting

“Whatever it was, it was big,” remarks Scotch Creek woman of phenomenon captured on video

70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Naked woman apprehended outside Okanagan police station

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Okanagan man claims mental illness compels him to drive illegally and defy court orders

A Hedley B.C. man who claims he has a mental illness that… Continue reading

Most Read