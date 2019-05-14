Take a hike with the Shuswap Outdoors Club

Some of the trails include Enderby Cliffs, Sunnybrae Bluffs and the Mount Baldy Lookout Trail

The Shuswap Outdoors Club has prepared a list of guide-lead bike rides and hikes for 2019.

• May 19: a moderate to easy hike up Enderby Cliffs. The Enderby Cliffs tower above the town of Enderby offering breathtaking views of the Shuswap and the North Okanagan. Hikers atop the cliffs can watch the soaring birds including turkey vultures and eagles play on the updrafts created by the steep rock face. Contact Connie at 250-832-8729.

• May 26: an easy to moderate four-kilometre hike up Sunnybrae Bluffs with lunch included. The hike offers views of Shuswap Lake, steep cliffs, and spring flowers. Contact Ed at 250-832-1861 or Gary at 250-832-6522.

• June 2: an easy to moderate mostly downhill bike ride on Deep Creek Rd. Contact Ed at 250-832-1861 or Gary at 250-832-6522.

• June 16: a moderate 2.8-km hike up Mount Baldy Lookout Trail near Sorrento. The trail starts off at the east end of the South Shores Place Cul-de-Sac near Crannog Ales, home of award-winning organic beers. Along the way up to a viewpoint looking east over the mountainside, there are two ravines and perennial creeks with boardwalk crossings.

The club asks those interested in any of the outings to contact leaders at least a day ahead to indicate interest and sort out meeting times. Membership costs $10 per family per year. Non-members of the club are allowed 2-3 free trips.

For more information, contact Ed at 250-832-1861, or Gary at 250-832-6522.

