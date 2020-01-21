Singer Justin Moore, who was raised in Vernon, had a video with his father go viral online and on Feb. 2, 2020, he is preparing to release a duet with his opera singer mother, Melina Schein. (Justin Moore - Facebook)

Viral Okanagan singer to serve up Moore music

Justin Moore to release new video starring opera singer mom

Justin Moore has more music coming our way soon.

This time, he’ll be performing a song with his mother, opera singer Melina Schein.

The W.L. Seaton Secondary School graduate and son of two professional opera singers posted a video singing Perfect Symphony, originally performed by Ed Sheeran, with his father, Paul, earlier this month.

“Needless to say, this is crazy,” Moore said.

The video went viral.

“It seems to keep going up about 15K a day, which is blowing my mind,” Moore wrote on his Facebook page.

READ MORE: Vernon singer records duet with dad moving hundreds online

Already the video has been watched more than 200,000 times since Jan. 4, 2020.

And as a thank you, he performed a stripped down version of his original Darker Side.

On Feb. 2, Moore will be treating his growing audience to a performance of the Prayer with his mother, and Moore is looking to use that opportunity to give back.

“We are going to raise money for a good cause, of which I am still deciding,” he wrote on his announcement yesterday.

Fans are already excited. Comments have been pouring in from Facebook users.

“I am anxiously waiting to hear you two sing,” one said.

“I’ll get my hankie ready for the duet with your mum,” said another. “I absolutely adore that song, the Prayer.”

Moore said he’s been appreciative of all the support the video he put together with his dad.

He said he grew up listening to, and admiring his father’s voice, and now that he’s older he can see how it has influenced his own music.

Moore grew up studying classical piano and music theory at the Vernon Community Music School, but now he calls Kelowna home.

