BREAKING: Barriere Secondary and Elementary schools on lockdown due to alleged phone threats

A message from SD73 states the students are being held inside for lunch

Barriere Secondary is currently on lockdown and has been since mid-morning today.

Sgt. Grant Simpson with the Clearwater RCMP confirmed the lockdown, due to two alleged threats that were phoned into the school. No one is allowed in or out of the building, and members of the Barriere and Clearwater RCMP detachments are currently securing the school.

A message to parents was sent out by School District 73 at 12:30 p.m., stating both Barriere Secondary and Barriere Elementary schools are on lockdown.

“At approximately 10:40 a.m. today, Barriere Secondary enacted a hold and secure because of two threatening phone calls made to the school,” the email said. The students are being held inside but have access to services within the school.

Due to its proximity to the high school, Barriere Elementary is also on lockdown.

Students will be held inside for lunch and will resume classes until regular dismissal, according to Trish Smilie and Bill Hamblett, SD73 assistant superintendents.

More information to come.

bomb threatsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson named new leader of Christian Heritage Party of BC
Next story
B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

Just Posted

BREAKING: Barriere Secondary and Elementary schools on lockdown due to alleged phone threats

A message from SD73 states the students are being held inside for lunch

VIDEO: Air traffic over Shuswap Lake surges as model aircraft take to the sky

Shuswap Lake Aero Modelers host annual Fall Classic event

Salmon Arm swimmers catch their breath after summer training

Programs altered to meet restrictions around COVID-19

Letter: Salmon Arm saddled with higher gas prices

Writer notes drivers can once again fuel up for less in neighbouring communities

Salmon Arm gets its own predictor of air movement over the city

Residents can now see if city likely to be blanketed in stagnant smoke

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

BREAKING: Barriere Secondary and Elementary schools on lockdown due to alleged phone threats

A message from SD73 states the students are being held inside for lunch

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

Multiple cases have popped up in schools since classes started on Sept. 10

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

Summerland administrator steps down

Anthony Haddad to finish role with municipality on Nov. 10

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen holding steady despite COVID-19 pandemic

Virtual meetings continue, but office and staff remain busy

Kelowna council quashes plans for short-term rentals at massive downtown development

Developer seeking amendment for 198 short-term rentals in proposed building turned down

COVID crushes North Okanagan spelling bee buzz, teams needed for new fundraiser

Trivia night Sept. 22 can support local literacy

Most Read