Vince Balt: Facebook

UPDATE: Head on collision closes Trans-Canada west of Revelstoke

Two tractor-trailers collided on Highway 1 forcing the closure of the road, no detour is available

UPDATE: 2:07 p.m.

The Trans-Canada remains closed as emergency officals are on scene clearning a two vehicle collision. DriveBC estimates the road will reopen at 6:30 p.m., another update is expected at 4 p.m.

———-

UPDATE: 12:23 p.m.

A head-on collision between two tractor trailers on a bridge 23 kilometres west of Revelstoke has closed the Trans-Canada.

Emergency officials are on scene and according to Staff Sergeant Kurt Grabinsky one of the driver’s of the vehicle is trapped and another tractor-trailer is dangling over the edge of the bridge.

“Both drivers are conscious and their injuries are not suspected to be immediately life-threatening,” stated Grabinsky in a release.

BC Ambulance is en-route with a helicopter in addition to several ambulances.

The local road contractor EMCON is on the scene to assess the viability of the bridge. An RCMP Traffic Analyst will be deployed to assess the incident.

There are no detours around the location available on the Trans-Canada.

Drivers are advised to check DriveBC for any road condition and closure updates.

—————-

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions 19 km west of Revelstoke following a motor vehicle incident.

Early reports indicate two trucks collided west of Three Valley Gap.

There is no detour available, and the estimated time of re-opening is unknown.

We will update as information becomes available.

Previous story
Your Jan. 17 Morning Brief

Just Posted

B.C. man convicted in fatal boat crash awaiting appeal date

Leon Reinbrecht maintains rights breached by delays

Food truck options to expand in Salmon Arm

City council votes in new food truck regulations

New commercial development coming to council

Liquor outlet and 60-seat restaurant among uses proposed by applicant

Kelowna West byelection called for Feb. 14

Four candidate race to replace departed former B.C. premier Christy Clark

UPDATE: Alberta resident dies in Okanagan crash

Highway 97A crash south of Pleasant Valley cross road near Spallumcheen claims a life

Dine Around Thompson Okanagan kicks off

Fifty restaurants in the region will participate in this year’s event

Island Health: No need for alarm in wake of Victoria needle-prick incidents

Three incidents in a week prompts meeting between health authority, city service providers

B.C. coast loggers celebrate history, hope for improvement

Truck Loggers Association awaits B.C. NDP government’s new direction

2014 murder case finally goes to trial

Steven Randy Pirko was charged with second-degree murder in 2016

Finding a good fit

WokBC Find your Fit tour stops in Sicamous

Possible explosive device found in Kamloops home

The RCMP explosive disposal unit from the Lower Mainland was called to neutralize the device

Okanagan Symphony offers taste of Vienna

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Viennese Delights in Jan. 19-21

Global Affairs aware of report of two Canadians kidnapped in Nigeria

The foreigners were heading south from Kafanchan to Abuja when they were ambushed around Kagarko

Whistler role in potential Calgary Olympic bid would be welcome: IOC

Calgary is mulling whether to vie for the 2026 Games, and could look to facilities in B.C.

Most Read

  • UPDATE: Head on collision closes Trans-Canada west of Revelstoke

    Two tractor-trailers collided on Highway 1 forcing the closure of the road, no detour is available

  • Your Jan. 17 Morning Brief

    Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.