IN PHOTOS: Small but brave crowd takes on Canoe Beach’s 2020 polar bear swim

Approximately 30 swimmers and their supporters came to the swim

Ian Hamilton dashes into Shuswap Lake at the Canoe Beach polar bear swim on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A sizeable crowd of swimmers and onlookers brought in the new year with a dip in Shuswap Lake’s frigid waters.

Approximately 30 people came to the Canoe Beach boat launch to partake in the 2020 polar bear swim on New Years day. Both swimmers and their supporters braved the snow-covered beach amid the drizzling rain to experience the annual chilly thrill.

Before the countdown began, swimmers were overheard describing the weather as “balmy.”

Richelle Zurowski strides into the chilly depths of Shuswap Lake at the Canoe Beach polar bear swim on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A crowd of approximately 30 swimmers and their supporters took on the waters of Shuswap Lake at the Canoe Beach polar bear swim on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Ethan Quilty splashes into Shuswap Lake at the Canoe Beach polar bear swim on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)