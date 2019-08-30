Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day. (Natalia Cuevas-Huaico/Kelowna Capital News)

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Begin your day with a few conversation starters to bring up at the office…

Fun Fact of the day:

Is Olive Oil flammable?

If you thought the olive oil in your kitchen just belonged on your salad mixed with balsamic vinegar, you thought wrong.

Extra-virgin olive oil ought to be flammable enough to keep an oil lamp burning. It will also burn without producing any noticeable smoke. So, if your olive oil will not keep wick lit (or if it can, but produces a lot of smoke), you can trust that it is fake olive oil.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The sun may be shining right now, but don’t get too comfortable. Showers and thunderstorms may be accompanying you during your long weekend activities.

In Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 29 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm.

In Vernon: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 28 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15 C.

In Penticton: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 29 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 16 C.

In Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 14 C.

Just a tip:

Camping this weekend?

If you’re heading out to your local campground or a little further out to B.C’s many provincial parks, stay updated on what fire bans and restrictions are in effect in your area.

Video of the Day:

Long-weekends call for interesting moments…

READ MORE: Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

WATCH: History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Mechanical failure blamed in plane crash at Salmon Arm Airport

Just Posted

Farmcrest Foods’ lease of 80-acre city property renewed

City reserves right to put bio-solids on all or part of Minion Field

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

VIDEO: GoFundMe page started for family after home was destroyed in fire

Crews battled the blaze for five hours

Swimmers wanted for inaugural Copper Island race

Open-water event goes from Shuswap Lake Provincial Park to island and back

Resident spreads word about ‘no ornaments’ bylaw at Salmon Arm cemetery

Woman doesn’t want anyone to be surprised like she was before signs are posted

VIDEO: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

The Prime Minister called for Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer be far firmer with his MPs

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

Vernon police search for owners of allegedly stolen bikes, pellet guns

The two mountain bikes and two pellet guns were seized from a ‘suspicious male’ on Thursday morning

Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the spring event in Brookswood

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

Highway crash north of Vernon slows traffic

The crash occurred just south of the Swan Lake Nursery Friday around 11 a.m.

VIDEO: Six whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read