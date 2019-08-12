Your weather report for Monday, August 12th, 2019.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Air quality statement with mix of sun, showers and cloud

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’s a mixed bag today accompanied by a little smoke.

Environment Canada’s special air quality statement is still in effect throughout the entire Okanagan.

It is not clear how much of the smoke is from the Eagle Bluff fire near Oliver, but smoke transport models indicate that smoke from fires in Washington State is moving into B.C.

In Kelowna: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud later today. Your high for today is 25 C. Humidex 28.

Tonight: Partly cloudy becoming clear this evening. Low 12 C.

In Vernon: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C. Humidex 28.

Tonight: Partly cloudy then clear later this evening. Low 12 C.

In Penticton: Cloud will clear throughout the morning. Sun is expected this afternoon throughout the day. High 26 C. Humidex 28.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 12 C.

In Salmon Arm: A few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent of showers this afternoon. High 24 C. Humidex 28.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 12 C.

A look ahead:

Although it’s looking a gloomy out there today, warmer temperatures and clear skies look to make an appearance tomorrow. Environment Canada reports the sunshine will stick around until Thursday evening.

Wildfire update:

According to BC Wildfire Service, the Eagle Bluff fire near Oliver, B.C. remains classified as out of control and is 2,632 hectares in size. Previous evacuation alerts have been rescinded.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Air quality statement with mix of sun, showers and cloud

Your weather report for Monday, August 12th, 2019.

