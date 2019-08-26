Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:
The sun will be sticking around this whole week.
In Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Clouds will clear by noon. Your high is 24 C.
Tonight: Clear evening and night. Low 8 C.
In Vernon: Partly cloudy morning with clouds clearing by this afternoon. High of 24 C.
Tonight: Clear evening and night. Low 9 C.
In Penticton: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Clouds should be cleared by noon. You can expect a windy day. High 25 C.
Tonight: Clear. Low 10 C.
In Salmon Arm: Clouds this morning, clearing by noon. High 24 C.
Tonight: Clear night. Low 8 C.
Monday morning smile:
Monday blues got you down? These pups will surely make the start of your week less ‘ruff.’
They make life less ruff. Happy #NationalDayDog
📸: Mark Bove, MacTier, Ontario pic.twitter.com/VoSHVUSCIN
— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) August 26, 2019
Submit your puppy pictures by tagging our community newsrooms on Instagram or using the following hashtags #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton or #yoursalmonarm.