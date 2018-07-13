Rumour of Shuswap fire unfounded, high temperatures in forecast

Public is asked to use extreme caution with hot, sunny days upcoming

Although rumours were circulating about a fire in the Tappen Sunnybrae area this morning, there isn’t one, according to officials.

Sean Coubrough, the Columbia Shuswap Fire Services Co-ordinator, confirms that he checked with the fire chief there who had heard the rumour as well.

An asphalt plant in the area was firing up, Coubrough says, which was mistaken for a wildfire.

Still, it’s important to be extremely cautious with campfires and cigarette butts as temperatures rise.

A burn restriction is in place for the region for open burning – categories 2 & 3. That’s anything bigger than a campfire, or anything over .5 metres in diameter at the base and flames .5 metres high. Campfires are still permitted, but campers are asked to use extreme caution and to make sure their fires are completely out. To report a fire, call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.

Related: Kamloops wilfire mapped at 500 hectares

Environment Canada’s special weather statement remains in effect for the Shuswap. A cold front is forecast to sweep across the southern Interior this evening. Ahead of the front, southwest winds may gust to near 30 km/h this afternoon in Salmon Arm and Sicamous. Stronger northwesterly winds with gusts up to 60 km/h are anticipated once the front passes this evening. There’s a risk of thunderstorms tonight, with a low of 13 C forecast.

Recreational boaters are encouraged to re-visit their boating plans for Friday afternoon and evening. Be prepared for strong and gusty winds. Consider anchorages or moorings protected from westerly and northerly winds.

For the next week, the forecast is hot and sunny. Temperatures are predicted to hover between the high twenties to low thirties.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fire sparked in Vernon home
Next story
Fire sparked in Spallumcheen

Just Posted

Fire sparked in Spallumcheen

Small wildfire reported in Hullcar area north of Vernon

Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Firefighters worked overnight on what was a fast-growing wildfire east of Kamloops.

Chase and neighbouring First Nations to suffer from Greyhound plan

Residents depend on bus to travel throughout the Shuswap, to medical facilities in Vancouver

UPDATE: Spray park back in action

Mechanical issues resolved at Fletcher Park spray park in Salmon Arm

Vigorous cold front and strong winds blow across Interior

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement for the Interior of B.C.

Breaking into song at the library

Singing was encouraged during Opera Kelowna presntation at Salmon Arm library

Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games

B.C. real estate market tips to balance amid new mortgage rules: association

Association says 7,884 units were sold within MLS across the province in June

PHOTO: Porcupine taking a stroll in the Yukon turns heads

The prickly animal captured walking on hind legs near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon

Marijuana growing rules aim to protect B.C. farmland

Local governments can prevent construction of concrete ‘bunkers’ in ALR

B.C. Conservatives urge constructive solutions in wake of Greyhound pullout

Scott Anderson blasts NDP and Liberals for not doing enough to address bus cuts

Report: Are British Columbians addicted to air conditioning?

A new report from BC Hydro indicates British Columbians are increasingly turning to air conditioning to beat the heat.

B.C. First Nations move to ban non-native moose hunting in Chilcotin

Tsilhqot’in Nation target provincial government’s LEH moose hunts

B.C. police officer investigated for writing tickets on fake violations

DPD officer Byron Ritchie was recommended for disciplinary action, but has been granted a review

Most Read

  • Rumour of Shuswap fire unfounded, high temperatures in forecast

    Public is asked to use extreme caution with hot, sunny days upcoming