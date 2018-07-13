Rumour of Shuswap fire unfounded, high temperatures in forecast

Although rumours were circulating about a fire in the Tappen Sunnybrae area this morning, there isn’t one, according to officials.

Sean Coubrough, the Columbia Shuswap Fire Services Co-ordinator, confirms that he checked with the fire chief there who had heard the rumour as well.

An asphalt plant in the area was firing up, Coubrough says, which was mistaken for a wildfire.

Still, it’s important to be extremely cautious with campfires and cigarette butts as temperatures rise.

A burn restriction is in place for the region for open burning – categories 2 & 3. That’s anything bigger than a campfire, or anything over .5 metres in diameter at the base and flames .5 metres high. Campfires are still permitted, but campers are asked to use extreme caution and to make sure their fires are completely out. To report a fire, call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.

Environment Canada’s special weather statement remains in effect for the Shuswap. A cold front is forecast to sweep across the southern Interior this evening. Ahead of the front, southwest winds may gust to near 30 km/h this afternoon in Salmon Arm and Sicamous. Stronger northwesterly winds with gusts up to 60 km/h are anticipated once the front passes this evening. There’s a risk of thunderstorms tonight, with a low of 13 C forecast.

Recreational boaters are encouraged to re-visit their boating plans for Friday afternoon and evening. Be prepared for strong and gusty winds. Consider anchorages or moorings protected from westerly and northerly winds.

For the next week, the forecast is hot and sunny. Temperatures are predicted to hover between the high twenties to low thirties.

