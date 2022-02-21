Salmon Arm council OKs development variance permit for Peavey Mart garden area

A Peavey Mart is proposed to go into the former Safeway location at the Centenoka Park Mall in Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Salmon Arm council gave unanimous support to a development variance permit for a garden storage area connected to a proposed Peavey Mart.

A public hearing for the permit application was held Monday evening, Feb. 14 in council chambers. The applicant, R.P. Johnson Construction Ltd., was seeking to reduce the number of required off-street parking spaces at 360 Trans-Canada Highway SW (Centenoka Park Mall) from 689 to 645 spaces, so that a fenced garden/retail space could be added to the side of the building facing 3rd Street SW.

City development services director Kevin Pearson explained the permit would impact parking stalls on the eastern side of the building where Safeway used to be, which is proposed to be a Peavey Mart. Though staff had no concerns with the permit, Pearson said staff does foresee the mall’s main parking lot along 3rd becoming congested. However, Pearson added there is overflow parking on and near the mall property, including the lot at 5th Avenue and 5th Street SW which is also owned by the mall’s owner, Lance Johnson.

The only person who spoke to council at the hearing was Johnson, who explained the parking spaces affected by the permit previously served as Safeway staff parking. He said the plan is have staff currently employed at the mall no longer park in the lot off of 3rd Street.

Coun. Kevin Flynn noted there’s been a bit of buzz in the community about the proposed Peavey Mart. He said he had no problem supporting the permit and is excited to see the hardware and agricultural supply store going in the mall.

Mayor Alan Harrison said people are looking forward to Peavey Mart and welcomed the “addition to our city.”

