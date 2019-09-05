An excavator builds up a base of material to create a new rail bed to make room for further construction on the Ross Street underpass on Thursday, Sept. 5. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s Ross Street underpass construction is underway

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by the end of the month

Preparation work has begun for the construction of the Ross Street underpass in downtown Salmon Arm.

Sicamous-based On Grade Construction broke ground earlier this week on the first stage of making a new rail bed to make room for further construction of the underpass.

Roy Ducklow, On Grade Construction’s owner and operator said the rail bed is expected to be completed by the end of the month or early October when another contractor will take over the construction of the rail line.

The project was awarded to RF Binnie and Associates, a design firm that has been working on the project since 2014.

In 2018 a referendum asked Salmon Arm residents if they were in favour of the city adopting Loan Authorization Bylaw to authorize the city to borrow $5,300,000 for the project. The referendum passed, with 3,486 votes cast in favour and 2,069 opposed.

Roy Ducklow (right), On Grade Construction’s owner and operator, shows where he wants material moved to in the process of creating a new rail bed to make room for further construction on the Ross Street underpass on Thursday, Sept. 5. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Construction is underway on a new rail bed to make room for further construction on the Ross Street underpass on Thursday, Sept. 5. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

