Sydney Campbell is kept safe by the family dog Penny. (Contributed)

Shuswap’s New Year’s baby named after hockey great Sidney Crosby

Toni and Scott Campbell welcome baby daughter at Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Friday, Jan. 3

After being left stranded without power during a snowstorm, the Campbell family managed to find a place to stay in time to give the Shuswap its first baby of 2020.

Arriving on Friday, Jan. 3, at 9:48 a.m. at Shuswap Lake General Hospital (SLGH), Sydney Rose Margaret Campbell was born to Toni and Scott Campbell of Salmon Arm.

On New Year’s Eve, the family was left stranded at home without power due to a fallen tree that blocked access to their property. The family, their three dogs and one toddler broke trail through nearly a metre of fresh snow so Toni could stay somewhere close to the hospital.

The toddler, three-year-old Robson Campbell, was pleased to be a brother but still getting used to the idea.

“He’s pretty happy, a little reluctant this morning just because he knows that she’s fragile. He’s not four yet so he’s just trying to be cautious,” Scott said.

“He looked like a much bigger kid when he walked into the room today somehow.”

The family did not have a gender reveal party for Sydney, choosing to share the information with their family instead of an Instagram following.

Sydney’s middle names were given in honour of her great grandmother Margaret Pohl and great aunt Marjorie Shurey of Vernon. Her first name, however, comes from her parents’ and grandparents’ close connection to the game of hockey.

Toni’s father worked as a Zamboni driver for the Calgary Flames and her mother worked at Saddledome for the same team.

Scott has worked in hockey for 15 years as a play-by-play broadcaster for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Sicamous Eagles and a college hockey team in Alberta.

“We’re just big hockey fans so she’s named after Sidney Crosby, our Olympic golden champion,” Scott said.

The family would like to thank Dr. Stacey Kirkman, nurses, and staff at SLGH and the Vernon Hospice for their exceptional care, kindness and support.

Looking back on the last few days, Scott said, “My wife is the strongest, most wonderful person in the world.”

