Kelowna’s Sikhs countering racist acts of vandalism

A Sikh ‘Community Open House’ will be held Thursday

A ‘Community Open House’ is being held after another graffiti incident took place at Kelowna’s Sikh temple on Davie Road.

The vandalism prompted the idea to hold an event which will feature authentic music, food and entertainment from the Sikh Society.

READ MORE: Kelowna Sikh temple vandalized with racist graffiti

It will be held by the Gurdwara Guru Amardas Darbar Sikh Society on Thursday, March 21, from 6 to 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Carli's Cultural Connections: Sikhism in the Central Okanagan

On November, 18, 2018, it was the second time racist graffiti was sprayed on the temple, the first incident wasn’t reported.

