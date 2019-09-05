Caden Peters (front, centre) stands with his team the San Diego Junior Seals at the National Lacrosse League’s (NLL) 7th Annual Junior NLL Tournament held Aug. 23-25. (Photo contributed)

Salmon Arm lacrosse player helps team claim bronze at national tournament

His team went into the three-day Toronto tournament considered the underdogs

A Salmon Arm lacrosse player helped a San Diego lacrosse team go from underdogs in a national tournament to a force to be reckoned with in the box.

Caden Peters found himself in Toronto for the fourth time competing in the National Lacrosse League’s (NLL) 7th Annual Junior NLL Tournament held Aug. 23 to 25. His team, the San Diego Midget Junior Seals, on which he plays centre, placed third. According to Peters, his team’s placement was a surprise to the team’s competitors.

“We really were the underdogs at the tournament, no one really expected San Diego to do as well as we did,” Peters said. “Usually the Canadian teams are the top teams that place at the tournament, usually a California team is better at field lacrosse than box lacrosse so when people heard that San Diego had teams come to the tournament this year everybody really thought poorly of them.”

The Junior Seals used this negative perception to their advantage, though, charging through the competition only to be stopped short at the semi-finals and went on to place third.

Peters held the second highest goal count in the tournament with a total of 10 goals. This was second only to another Junior Seals team member Gage Dado who scored 14.

In October Peters will try out for the Booth Indians, a team based in California. Peters also has plans for the spring; he will either spend his time billeting or he will move down to the Coast where the 15-year-old hopes to play junior lacrosse in Junior B Tier 1.

“I’m really looking forward to that, that will be really exciting,” Peters said. “This midget season I played quite a few games up to junior and it’s a lot of fun. A lot more fast-paced and physical because the age group is 16 to 21.”

In order to fit school into his rigorous lacrosse training and games, Peters is largely homeschooled, save for one class – P.E. of course.

Most Read