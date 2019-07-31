Salmon Arm lacrosse team falls short at provincial championships

Outlaws finish season with two wins, two losses

Salmon Arm’s midget lacrosse team played a strong season but fell a few goals short of making the medal rounds at provincial championships.

On July 25-28, the Midget Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships were held in Langley, B.C. The competition was tough and the Salmon Arm’s Outlaws team ended the season with two wins and two losses.

After the games, end of season awards were given to standout players.

Sam Siarkiewicz received the Warrior Fairplay Award, which recognizes Siarkiewicz for fair play and playing the game with integrity throughout the season.

Jaedon Mooney was awarded the Midget B All-Star team award. Mooney was picked by the opposing teams in all four round-robin games as an outstanding and impactful player.

This was Siarkiewicz and Mooney’s final minor box lacrosse season. The same goes for Austin Mckelvie, Caden Peters, Carson Irmen, Ethin Campbell, Kaleb Davis, Mason Buzzel, Ryan Candy, Skye Kohinsky and Skyler Lillie. These athletes will be moving on to Junior lacrosse in the next season.

