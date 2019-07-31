Salmon Arm lacrosse team falls short at provincial championships

Outlaws finish season with two wins, two losses

Salmon Arm’s midget lacrosse team played a strong season but fell a few goals short of making the medal rounds at provincial championships.

On July 25-28, the Midget Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships were held in Langley, B.C. The competition was tough and the Salmon Arm’s Outlaws team ended the season with two wins and two losses.

Read more: Salmon Arm court hears of Enderby child pornography charges

Read more: Man charged in connection with Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire to again seek bail

After the games, end of season awards were given to standout players.

Sam Siarkiewicz received the Warrior Fairplay Award, which recognizes Siarkiewicz for fair play and playing the game with integrity throughout the season.

Jaedon Mooney was awarded the Midget B All-Star team award. Mooney was picked by the opposing teams in all four round-robin games as an outstanding and impactful player.

Read more: Our history in pictures: Salmon Arm marina

Read more: B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

This was Siarkiewicz and Mooney’s final minor box lacrosse season. The same goes for Austin Mckelvie, Caden Peters, Carson Irmen, Ethin Campbell, Kaleb Davis, Mason Buzzel, Ryan Candy, Skye Kohinsky and Skyler Lillie. These athletes will be moving on to Junior lacrosse in the next season.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm Hornets to swarm provincial championships

Just Posted

Salmon Arm court hears of Enderby child pornography charges

Offences alleged to have taken place on March 31 of this year

Accused pleads not guilty in Shuswap cannabis trafficking case

Offences alleged to have taken place in October 2018 in Sicamous

Community bike park in the South Shuswap closed for upgrades

John Evdokimoff bike park in White Lake is temporarily closed

Man charged in connection with Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire to again seek bail

Preliminary inquiry regarding three charges from August 2018 blaze set to begin Sept. 30

Filmmaker sees role for Shuswap on the silver screen

Movie business veteran Dan Rizzuto inspired by surroundings of Salmon Arm

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

ICBC and police ask drivers to slow down this long weekend

Column: Teaching a child to fish yields lasting rewards

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Okanagan boil water notice rescinded

Residents of Vernon’s Tronson Road from Kin Beach to Tavistock under boil advisory since Friday

North Okanagan adventure park proposed

Family hopes to turn Spallumcheen property into park with mountain coaster, zip lines, trails

B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Major routes to be ‘bare pavement’ 24 hours after snowfall

Our history in pictures: Salmon Arm marina

Vessels owned by members of the Salmon Arm Boat Club have safe… Continue reading

Most Read