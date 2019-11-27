Salmon Arm Midget team takes gold at Shaw Centre

The Salmon Arm Midget 4 Hockey team captured the gold medal in tournament play against several Interior teams last weekend. (Photo submitted)

A Salmon Arm Midget hockey team captured gold in tournament play against several Interior teams last weekend.

Saturday, Nov. 23 saw the Salmon Arm Midget 4 Hockey team go 2-0-1 in round-robin games against West Kelowna, Nakusp and Langley. The team went on to play Ridge Meadows in a hard-fought semi-final.

The semi-final saw Salmon Arm up 4-2 in the second period only to have Ridge Meadows tie the game before the buzzer. The third period was back and forth, with Salmon Arm eventually coming out on top with a final score of 6-5.

In the gold medal game, Salmon Arm was up by one goal halfway through the first period and held the lead until early in the third frame when Langley tied up the game. Just 30 seconds later, Salmon Arm brought the game to a tie, sending it into overtime where no goals were scored. Salmon Arm scored twice in the shootout to seal the victory.

