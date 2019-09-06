William Poirier is the newest addition to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks after having played four seasons with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. (Photo submitted)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks gain forward from Quebec’s Major Junior League

The 19-year-old held a 13.9 shooting percentage last season

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have gained a promising new forward from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

William Poirier, born in 1999, stands six foot one and weighs in at 212 lbs. The forward brings with him 255 games of major junior experience over the past four seasons, split between the Drummondville Voltigeurs and the Saint John Sea Dogs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In 2018-19, he had a career year with the Sea Dogs, posting 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points in 62 games, while also serving as an assistant captain.

“Will is a guy that brings a lot of experience at a high junior level. He’ll be able to show our young guys what it takes to be a good professional day in and day out,” said Tanner Cochrane, Silverbacks assistant coach and assistant general manager. “We think on the ice that he will be able to produce offensively and he has a strong 200-foot game. He fits the mold of what we’re looking for and we’re excited to have him be a part of our team.”

Read more: Salmon Arm Silverbacks close out BCHL pre-season with road win

Read more: Salmon Arm Silverbacks trade two players to Saskatchewan league

Over the course of his four seasons in the QMJHL, Poirier recorded 34 goals and 49 assists for 83 points. His 13.9 shooting percentage last season was the highest of his career, as were his 115 shots on goal and five power play goals. The 19-year-old was drafted by the Voltigeurs in the first round of the 2015 QMJHL Draft, 18th overall.

The Silverbacks regular season opener is set for Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. at the Shaw Centre.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm Silverbacks finish pre-season by defeating Vernon Vipers

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s 122nd fall fair kicks off this weekend

The fair runs from Sept. 6-8

Shuswap community rallies around family who lost home to suspicious fire

RCMP are investigating the fire which displaced a Cambie-Solsqua family

Salmon Arm Silverbacks gain forward from Quebec’s Major Junior League

The 19-year-old held a 13.9 shooting percentage last season

Salmon Arm family’s beloved cat killed by pellet

Couple would like whoever did this to think twice before ever causing such devastation again

Salmon Arm company puts free roof over community-minded single mom

For the ninth year in a row Integrity Roofing put a call out for Shuswap residents in need of a roof

VIDEO: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to US Open final vs. Serena Williams

19-year-old becomes first Canadian to reach singles final in New York

Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurrican Dorian aftermath

Kandis Wilkinson’s parents sent her back to TRU early as a storm was brewing

Penticton adventure park built on memories of love and life

Local busineswoman working to support children’s grief support group

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Salmon Arm Silverbacks finish pre-season by defeating Vernon Vipers

Team wraps up pre-season with 2-0-2 record, Sept. 8 ‘Backs host West Kelowna, 3 p.m. start

Osoyoos to get new museum

Cost of renovations to downtown building estimated at $2.5 million

Okanagan man takes senior pug on six-hour cruise down KVR Trail

Neither Georgia’s age nor her disability prevented her enjoyment of the trip

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

Most Read