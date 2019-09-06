Salmon Arm Silverbacks gain forward from Quebec’s Major Junior League

William Poirier is the newest addition to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks after having played four seasons with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. (Photo submitted)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have gained a promising new forward from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

William Poirier, born in 1999, stands six foot one and weighs in at 212 lbs. The forward brings with him 255 games of major junior experience over the past four seasons, split between the Drummondville Voltigeurs and the Saint John Sea Dogs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In 2018-19, he had a career year with the Sea Dogs, posting 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points in 62 games, while also serving as an assistant captain.

NEWS: The Silverbacks are excited to announce the commitment of 19-year-old forward @wpoirier13 for the 2019-20 season! 📰 » https://t.co/6tLu4xsxDy pic.twitter.com/OzKRfCLjL1 — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) September 5, 2019

“Will is a guy that brings a lot of experience at a high junior level. He’ll be able to show our young guys what it takes to be a good professional day in and day out,” said Tanner Cochrane, Silverbacks assistant coach and assistant general manager. “We think on the ice that he will be able to produce offensively and he has a strong 200-foot game. He fits the mold of what we’re looking for and we’re excited to have him be a part of our team.”

Over the course of his four seasons in the QMJHL, Poirier recorded 34 goals and 49 assists for 83 points. His 13.9 shooting percentage last season was the highest of his career, as were his 115 shots on goal and five power play goals. The 19-year-old was drafted by the Voltigeurs in the first round of the 2015 QMJHL Draft, 18th overall.

The Silverbacks regular season opener is set for Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. at the Shaw Centre.

