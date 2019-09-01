Eighteen-year-old Silverbacks goaltender Ethan Langenegger announced his commitment to Lake Superior State University on Thursday, Aug (Pure Life Photography).

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goaltender commits to Lake Superior State Lakers

Netminder has played in 37 regular season games

A Salmon Arm Silverbacks goaltender will be moving up in the world of hockey as he goes on to play in the NCAA.

Ethan Langenegger has committed to play hockey at Lake Superior State University’s Lake Superior State Lakers, based in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

Langenegger, originally from Kamloops, made waves as a rookie in the BCHL in 2018-19, playing in 37 regular season games, the third most of any first-year goalie last season, where he posted an 18-17 record and .906 save percentage.

“It’s really gratifying to see a guy that deserves something so much attain his primary goal,” said Scott Atkinson, Silverbacks head coach and general manager. “He’s been a wonderful player for us. He’s a really good person and I can’t think of a more deserving individual. I’m sure he’s going to be a star for us this year and star for them in the future.”

Before Langenegger suited up for the Silverbacks, the 18-year-old played for the Thompson Blazers in the BC Major Midget League for two seasons.

Read more: Salmon Arm Silverbacks endure overtime defeat by Vernon Vipers

Read more: One win, one loss for Silverbacks’ first exhibition games

The Lakers compete in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, a conference with 10 men’s teams, including Minnesota State University, where Silverbacks defenceman Akito Hirose has already committed. Last year, the Lakers went 16-10-2 in the regular season and won their first-round series against Bemidji State before falling to the Minnesota State Mavericks in the semifinal.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm Silverbacks endure overtime defeat by Vernon Vipers

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s open tournament biggest in the Okanagan

Tournament brings over 80 competitors

Word on the street: What is your best back to school advice for students?

With students going back to classes next week, the Observer went around… Continue reading

Salmon Arm Silverbacks endure overtime defeat by Vernon Vipers

Final score in nail-biting exhibition game was 5-4 for the Vernon squad

No money coming for a community water system for Scotch Creek

Regional district application for $6.5 million for South Shuswap denied by infrastructure program

Chilliwack woman randomly punched by man in brazen Penticton bathroom attack

Woman, 19, punched several times by random man who entered public washroom, police say

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

EDITORIAL: Disappointing comments

Caustic online retorts happen far too frequently

Okanagan’s Round Lake Treatment Centre celebrates 40 years of battling substance abuse

More than 12,000 people to date have come to the centre for addictions treatment

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

BC Wildfire Service urges people to be careful with fire use over long weekend

BC Wildfire Service responded to 696 wildfires between April 1 and Aug. 28

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

North Okanagan arena renovations facing design challenges

Despite design hurdles, target construction start date remains Spring 2020

Most Read