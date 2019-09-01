Salmon Arm Silverbacks goaltender commits to Lake Superior State Lakers

A Salmon Arm Silverbacks goaltender will be moving up in the world of hockey as he goes on to play in the NCAA.

Ethan Langenegger has committed to play hockey at Lake Superior State University’s Lake Superior State Lakers, based in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

Langenegger, originally from Kamloops, made waves as a rookie in the BCHL in 2018-19, playing in 37 regular season games, the third most of any first-year goalie last season, where he posted an 18-17 record and .906 save percentage.

Couldn’t be more excited to announce that I’ve committed to play division 1 hockey at Lake Superior State university, can’t thank my family, friends and coaches especially with the @SASilverbacks enough for being by my side throughout the journey so far! #believeinblue — Ethan Langenegger (@elangenegger30) August 29, 2019

“It’s really gratifying to see a guy that deserves something so much attain his primary goal,” said Scott Atkinson, Silverbacks head coach and general manager. “He’s been a wonderful player for us. He’s a really good person and I can’t think of a more deserving individual. I’m sure he’s going to be a star for us this year and star for them in the future.”

Before Langenegger suited up for the Silverbacks, the 18-year-old played for the Thompson Blazers in the BC Major Midget League for two seasons.

Read more: Salmon Arm Silverbacks endure overtime defeat by Vernon Vipers

Read more: One win, one loss for Silverbacks’ first exhibition games

The Lakers compete in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, a conference with 10 men’s teams, including Minnesota State University, where Silverbacks defenceman Akito Hirose has already committed. Last year, the Lakers went 16-10-2 in the regular season and won their first-round series against Bemidji State before falling to the Minnesota State Mavericks in the semifinal.

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.