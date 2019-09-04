Salmon Arm’s open tennis tournament ‘resounding success’

Alan Davis prepares to make a serve while competing in the the men’s A singles draw at the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s open tournament on Saturday, Aug. 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Players came from around the province to take part in the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s open tournament held over the Labour Day long weekend.

The tournament attracted a total of 81 players, 60 of whom weren’t from the area.

Both hailing from Kamloops, 16-year-old Thomas Friesen beat 14-year-old Justin Friesen 6-2, 7-5 in the Men’s A Singles division. The Friesens went on to win the Men’s A doubles after beating West Martin-Patterson from Salmon Arm and Jeremy Bell from Vernon in three games: 1-6, 6-1 and 10-7.

Steven Laing and Yasar Ahmed from Prince George won the Men’s B Doubles division after they beat Fara Kashanchi and Shawn Hegan, also from Prince George, in three games: 3-6, 6-4, and 10-6.

Vernon’s Meryl Ogden won all three events she played in which included the Ladies Singles round robin and the Ladies Doubles with her partner Krista Martens from Kelowna. She also entered and won the Mixed A Doubles with partner Cal Benazic from Kelowna.

The Ladie’s B Doubles was won by Barbara Skillings from Victoria and Lynda Conway from Golden. The Mixed B Doubles went to Tsuiki Taigi and Jennifer Eastwood, both from Kamloops, who beat Salmon Arm competitors Mike Oosterhoff and Sue Ford.

“The tournament was a resounding success in many ways; the weather was great, the level of play was outstanding,” said Winston Pain, the tournament’s director.

‘Only in Salmon Arm’ was spoken frequently by visiting players upon hearing how the new indoor facility was built collaboratively with the community and volunteers of the Salmon Arm Tennis Club.

“Everyone would say this wouldn’t happen in our community,” Pain said. “We’re so aligned with city hall, council, builders and our club members. It was just a completely community built effort and a lot of communities don’t have that cohesion.”

Although the indoor courts had a grand opening celebration in June, there is still work to be done. Pain estimates the indoor facilities will be ready to take players in early October.

