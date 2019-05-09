Salmon Arm’s Riley Jepson wins baseball award

A Salmon Arm baseball was recently the recipient of a Canadian Collegiate Baseball Conference (CCBC) award.
Riley Jepson, a product of the Kamloops Minor Baseball Association, won the award along with TRU WolfPack pitcher from Thunder Bay, Tyler Moskalyk on May 8 at Norbrock Stadium.
Jepson, who plays for the University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford, won awards for top batting average and tying for the most home runs.
🏔⚾️ | The Cascades cleaned up at the @CCBaseballConf awards dinner tonight! Two individual awards for Riley Jepson, and a record 7⃣ Cascades earn all-star nods! 👏🎉👏🎉👏🎉
Moskalyk, along Adam Filmon of Winnipeg and Liam Rihela of South Surrey are the WolfPack’s first-team CCBC all stars.
Tyler Hodder of Fort McMurray and Joe Siniscalchi of Burnaby are TRU’s second-team all-stars. Hodder has been an all-star in four consecutive seasons.
The CCBC Championship will run from Thursday to Sunday at Norbrock.
