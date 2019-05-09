Salmon Arm’s Riley Jepson wins baseball award

A Salmon Arm baseball was recently the recipient of a Canadian Collegiate Baseball Conference (CCBC) award.

Riley Jepson, a product of the Kamloops Minor Baseball Association, won the award along with TRU WolfPack pitcher from Thunder Bay, Tyler Moskalyk on May 8 at Norbrock Stadium.

Jepson, who plays for the University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford, won awards for top batting average and tying for the most home runs.

Moskalyk, along Adam Filmon of Winnipeg and Liam Rihela of South Surrey are the WolfPack’s first-team CCBC all stars.

Tyler Hodder of Fort McMurray and Joe Siniscalchi of Burnaby are TRU’s second-team all-stars. Hodder has been an all-star in four consecutive seasons.

The CCBC Championship will run from Thursday to Sunday at Norbrock.

