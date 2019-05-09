Salmon Arm’s Riley Jepson wins baseball award

Canadian Collegiate Baseball Conference awards for batting average and home runs

A Salmon Arm baseball was recently the recipient of a Canadian Collegiate Baseball Conference (CCBC) award.

Riley Jepson, a product of the Kamloops Minor Baseball Association, won the award along with TRU WolfPack pitcher from Thunder Bay, Tyler Moskalyk on May 8 at Norbrock Stadium.

Read more: Heritage minute features Japanese-Canadian baseball team, internment

Jepson, who plays for the University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford, won awards for top batting average and tying for the most home runs.

Moskalyk, along Adam Filmon of Winnipeg and Liam Rihela of South Surrey are the WolfPack’s first-team CCBC all stars.

Read more: Salmon Arm Minor Baseball short on ball diamonds

Tyler Hodder of Fort McMurray and Joe Siniscalchi of Burnaby are TRU’s second-team all-stars. Hodder has been an all-star in four consecutive seasons.

The CCBC Championship will run from Thursday to Sunday at Norbrock.

Files from Kamloops This Week

