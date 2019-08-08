Earlier this week, defenceman Sol Seibel was traded by the Silverbacks to the Prince George Spruce Kings. (Photo submitted)

Silverbacks trade team captain for considerations

Defenceman seeks to further career with Prince George Spruce Kings

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have traded last season’s captain for future considerations.

Earlier this week, defenceman Sol Seibel was traded by the Silverbacks to the Prince George Spruce Kings so that he may further his hockey career.

Read more: In photos: Salmon Arm Silverbacks Pro Am game nets large crowd

Read more: Silverbacks add experienced defence, forward to roster

“Obviously this was a tough decision. We really think highly of Sol: he’s got high-end character and is a really good kid,” Silverbacks head coach and general manager Scott Atkinson said. “We just think that he’s not going to get the opportunity here that he deserves to try to get that scholarship because the recruiting has gone very well. We feel this is in everyone’s best interest.”

Born in 1999, Seibel served as team captain for the ‘Backs and posted 13 points and 72 penalty minutes in 43 regular season games. He added an assist in five playoff games.

