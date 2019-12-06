The Santa Cruz ski and auction will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m. Funds raised from the event will go towards a local food bank. (Larch Hills Nordics photo)

Ski with Santa fundraiser and beginner trail opening coming to Larch Hills

Tour of new trail to take place on Dec. 28, followed by annual Lantern Ski

Upcoming events for the Larch Hills Nordic Society include several fundraisers and the opening of a brand new beginner ski trail.

Larch Hills will be hosting a by-donation holiday concert on Friday, Dec. 20 at The Nexus at First to raise funds for trail a lighting project. Doors open at 6:30 and the show runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m., with dessert and refreshments provided.

Next is the Santa Cruz ski and auction held on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m. Funds raised from the event will go towards a local food bank. As part of the event, skiers dressed in their Christmas attire can hit the slopes with St. Nick.

Read more: Vote online to help light up the Larch Hills

Read more: Larch Hills Chalet expansion completed just in time for ski season

On the morning of Saturday, Dec. 28, Larch Hills will be hosting a tour of a brand new beginners trail.

The new trail, named Arwen’s Dream, is 1.3 kilometres in length and gains 47 meters in elevation with an average grade of 3.6 per cent. In following a past tradition of naming Larch Hills trails after JR.R. Tolkien characters, the new trail’s name, suggested by club member Megan Brooke, is in reference to the young half-elven female character in Lord of the Rings. The tour will start from the chalet at 10 a.m.

At 5 p.m. on the 28th its the annual Lantern Ski event at Larch Hills.

For more information, visit skilarchhills.ca.

