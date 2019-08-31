Taigi Tsuiki winds up to hammer the ball over the net while competing in the the men’s A singles draw at the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s open tournament on Saturday, Aug. 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s open tournament biggest in the Okanagan

Tournament brings over 80 competitors

Over 80 competitors descended on the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s outdoor courts for the open tournament which is reportedly the biggest in the Okanagan this year.

Winston Pain, the tournament’s director, said there are two reasons for the events high attendance, the first is the weekend over which it was held. Normally held the third weekend in September, people were more likely to attend if the tournament was held over a long weekend. The other reason is due to the “buzz” created by the construction of the indoor tennis courts.

Read more: Grand opening of indoor facility at Salmon Arm Tennis Club draws crowd

Read more: Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor courts set for June opening

“It’s the talk of the tennis world. Provincially, people can’t believe we are doing this,” Pain said. “It’s hard to say in one sentence how it got done but suffice to say the community built this place.”

With a total of 81 players competing in 11 different draws, Pain said the athletes have come from across the province, with competitors hailing from Nelson to Victoria.

“We are told from other players that this is the biggest attended event in the Okanagan this year,” he said. “Of those 80 players, 60 are out of town.”

The nine-year construction process of the indoor courts included 8,000 volunteer hours and nearly a million dollars in donations from individuals and corporations in the Shuswap area. The courts even had a grand opening celebration in June but there is still work to be done.

Pain estimates the indoor facilities will be ready to take players in early October.

Read more: Salmon Arm Tennis Club moving ahead on indoor facility

Read more: Vernon player triple winner at home court tennis event

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Yaser Ahmed from Prince George prepares to make a serve while competing in men’s B singles draw at the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s open tournament on Saturday, Aug. 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Ray Crampton from Vernon warms up at the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s open tournament on Saturday, Aug. 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Alan Davis prepares to make a serve while competing in the the men’s A singles draw at the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s open tournament on Saturday, Aug. 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Alan Davis serves up a ball while competing in the the men’s A singles draw at the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s open tournament on Saturday, Aug. 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
One win, one loss for Silverbacks’ first exhibition games
Next story
Salmon Arm Silverbacks endure overtime defeat by Vernon Vipers

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s open tournament biggest in the Okanagan

Tournament brings over 80 competitors

Word on the street: What is your best back to school advice for students?

With students going back to classes next week, the Observer went around… Continue reading

Salmon Arm Silverbacks endure overtime defeat by Vernon Vipers

Final score in nail-biting exhibition game was 5-4 for the Vernon squad

No money coming for a community water system for Scotch Creek

Regional district application for $6.5 million for South Shuswap denied by infrastructure program

Chilliwack woman randomly punched by man in brazen Penticton bathroom attack

Woman, 19, punched several times by random man who entered public washroom, police say

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

BC Wildfire Service urges people to be careful with fire use over long weekend

BC Wildfire Service responded to 696 wildfires between April 1 and Aug. 28

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

North Okanagan arena renovations facing design challenges

Despite design hurdles, target construction start date remains Spring 2020

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

Rockets return WHL action to Okanagan with 4-0 win in first pre-season test

Kelowna prospects get some valuable ice time in the win over Victoria

$38.1M middle school to soon open doors in the Okanagan

Canyon Falls Middle School in Kelowna welcomes its first students Sept. 3

Most Read