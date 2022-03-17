22 NHL jerseys = fun game on ice

Some Williams Lake U11 hockey players enjoyed a game wearing NHL jerseys at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Back row from left, Callum Peterson - Dallas, Kalen Surette - Vegas, Mike Palmantier - Seattle, Kloey Spence - Vancouver, Tryan Rivet - Pittsburgh, Gavin Francis - Carolina, Cole Olsen - Nashville, Henry Larsson-Allan - Philadelphia, third= row from left, Deklan Fraser - Calgary, Landon Galisky - Buffalo, Matthew Boyd-Gilbert - Detroit, Easton Neuner - St. Louis, Jackson Sache - Anaheim, Flynn Kinley - Edmonton, Lane Judd - Winnipeg, second row from left, Carter McLennan - Arizona, Luc Harrison - Columbus, Sophie Johnson - New Jersey, Jayda Frizzi - New York Islanders, Parker Cook - Colorado, front row from left Zion Campbell - Toronto and Wade Hansen - Montreal. (Clay Palmantier photo)Some Williams Lake U11 hockey players enjoyed a game wearing NHL jerseys at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Back row from left, Callum Peterson - Dallas, Kalen Surette - Vegas, Mike Palmantier - Seattle, Kloey Spence - Vancouver, Tryan Rivet - Pittsburgh, Gavin Francis - Carolina, Cole Olsen - Nashville, Henry Larsson-Allan - Philadelphia, third= row from left, Deklan Fraser - Calgary, Landon Galisky - Buffalo, Matthew Boyd-Gilbert - Detroit, Easton Neuner - St. Louis, Jackson Sache - Anaheim, Flynn Kinley - Edmonton, Lane Judd - Winnipeg, second row from left, Carter McLennan - Arizona, Luc Harrison - Columbus, Sophie Johnson - New Jersey, Jayda Frizzi - New York Islanders, Parker Cook - Colorado, front row from left Zion Campbell - Toronto and Wade Hansen - Montreal. (Clay Palmantier photo)
Hockey players donned NHL jerseys for a fun game of hockey at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Sunday, Feb. 27. (Clay Palmantier photo)Hockey players donned NHL jerseys for a fun game of hockey at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Sunday, Feb. 27. (Clay Palmantier photo)
Mike Palmantier shoots on goalie Wade Hansen. (Clay Palmantier photo)Mike Palmantier shoots on goalie Wade Hansen. (Clay Palmantier photo)
Clay Palmantier loves to collect NHL jerseys and recently shared his vast collection with his son’s U11 hockey team to play an ‘all-stars’ game in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Clay Palmantier loves to collect NHL jerseys and recently shared his vast collection with his son’s U11 hockey team to play an ‘all-stars’ game in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A total of 22 NHL teams were represented when some U11 hockey players enjoyed a fun game in Williams Lake on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Organized by hockey dad Clay Palmantier, who over the years has been purchasing different NHL jerseys for his two sons, the event was just for fun.

“There were so many smiles and good times from the players, coaches, parents and refs,” Palmantier said. “It was great to see the look on the kids’ faces – getting to be all-stars.”

While he does some work behind the scenes to make it happen, Palmantier said it takes a team of people to make it happen.

“Thanks to everyone that helped to make dreams a reality.”

As a souvenir of the day, each player will receive a 5×7 inch photograph of the group in the NHL jerseys. He’s hoping it will be a good-memory keepsake for each of them.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor HockeyWilliams Lake

Previous story
North Okanagan, Shuswap teams hosting B.C. minor hockey finals

Just Posted

The Ford Fairlane was one of many vintage automobiles on display at the Shuswap Vintage Car Club’s car show at Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm in 2018. (File photo)
Classic car show gets green light from Salmon Arm council

Craig’s Bakery is located in the Brock Shopping Centre in Kamloops and on Shuswap Avenue in Chase. (Kamloops This Week photo)
Craig’s Bakery owner reflects on costly ordeal at Kamloops location

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has dropped its mosquito control program for the Scotch Creek area following a notification from the Little Shuswap Lake Band that it was cancelling its involvement in the program. (Richard McGuire photo)
Mosquito control program dropped for Shuswap Lake Provincial Park

A group of parents in Salmon Arm would like to see action taken to improve safety of intersections in the city, particularly uptown and particularly at the intersection of Highway 1 and 30th Street NE. (File photo)
60 parents want dangerous intersections in uptown Salmon Arm fixed