O’Keefe Ranch hosts its first Family Fun Day of the summer on July 21, featuring an appearance by award-winning chainsaw artist Kelly the Carver. He’ll be carving a tree stump into a permanent O’Keefe Ranch-themed bench to be placed at the top of the hill. You can also take in the Ranch’s regular family activities, from pony and stagecoach rides to old-fashioned games and much more.

4 great new reasons to visit historic O’Keefe Ranch

From wool spinning to goat yoga, brand new adult classes broaden the activities at the Ranch

Do you love working with your hands and have an interest in history? Have you considered doing yoga in a peaceful country environment, both at sunrise and accompanied by inquisitive young goats?

At historic O’Keefe Ranch near Vernon, you can experience these things and more during a summer season packed with fun social and educational activities. If you haven’t visited the Ranch in a while, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at the range of events happening, in conjunction with ever-changing museum exhibits that take visitors back to the origins of ranching in the North Okanagan.

“There really is always something to see and do at the O’Keefe Ranch. To make history come alive, we are excited to offer a whole new set of programs this summer,” says Tim Gibson, finance and marketing manager.

Here’s some fresh new reasons to visit the Ranch:

  1. Wool spinning 101 This age-old craft creates amazing results. Expert Brenda Giesbrecht is on site July 10 and 20 to teach you the basics, whether you’re a beginner or you have a spinner at home that you want to learn to use. Cost is $20.
  2. Carve your own keepsake Rick Wiebe will teach you how to transform a chunk of wood into a finished spoon in this carving class, happening July 13 and 27. Tools and materials are provided; cost is $75.
  3. A class with an edge If you’ve taken the Intro to Blacksmithing class, you can learn how to make your own knife from Patrick McIvor in this two-day class, June 29-30. “Blacksmithing, like spinning and carving, is an older trade that you don’t see much anymore,” Gibson says. “These classes offer a hands-on way to keep the traditional trades and techniques alive.”
  4. Stretch it out, savour your setting Enjoy outdoor yoga two ways at the Ranch: on a hilltop as the sun comes up (7 a.m. June 26, July 3 and 10) or the popular and fun goat yoga (Wednesdays and Saturdays, June 26 to July 13).

Experience mighty machines big and small

If mechanical tinkering or working with scale models is your idea of a fun hobby, two groups based at O’Keefe Ranch may catch your attention.

Spalumcheen Pioneer Power Club members meet every Wednesday morning to work on and restore antique farm equipment. It’s a great opportunity to work with your hands and learn about ranching history. And the North Okanagan Model Railroad Association has its next info session coming up July 17 at the Ranch.

Book early for the first Cowboy Dinner

If you’d like to take in the first Friday night Cowboy Dinner of the season July 19, with live western music, a buffet dinner, stagecoach ride and campfire singalong, tickets are available now.

For more information on classes or other programs at the Ranch, visit okeeferanch.ca. You can also follow the Ranch on Facebook or Instagram.

 

Singing songs around the campfire is a fun part of the Friday night Cowboy Dinners that run through the summer at O’Keefe Ranch.

