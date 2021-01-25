Career Fair

5 reasons your career search just got easier

Black Press Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education Event comes to the Okanagan

If you’re in the market for a job change, or are charting your education path with an eye to a future career, you’re in luck: Black Press Media brings you a virtual career and post-secondary education event to the Okanagan from March 1 to 5.

The virtual career and post-secondary event will showcase a full array of career and education opportunities.

“The number and diversity of participating organizations speaks to the necessity of Career Events in today’s job market space and Black Press Media is happy to host an event that matches job seekers with employers,” says Jennifer Wood, Black Press Media events coordinator.

“We really bring so much opportunity to the comfort of your own home – when it comes time to seek employment or education, people can see so many options in one place,” Wood says. “We also have a wide range of employers ready to hire and they find it a valuable experience to meet potential employees who would be a great fit for their company.”

  1. So much to explore: One of 10 Black Press Media virtual career and post-secondary education events hosted around the province, from Vancouver Island to the Kootenays, discover more than 30 career and education possibilities hosted by representatives from post-secondary institutions such as Okanagan College, Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy and others, businesses of all sizes – BC Corrections, Interior Health, Community Living, Work BC locations, Securiguard – and so much more!
  2. So much to learn: A virtual career and education event is an educational experience all on its own. You can join from any device or web browser and interact with employers and representatives of educational institutes in live time. You will have the opportunity to ask questions and discover what the company or institute has to offer.
  3. Building connections: In a province with an already low unemployment rate, B.C.’s Labour Market Outlook anticipates more than 861,000 job openings over the next decade, three-quarters of which will require some post-secondary education or training. With educational institutions and employers hosting together prospective job-seekers will find the resources they need to make their career dreams a reality.
  4. Employer resources: With those kind of numbers, the Black Press Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education events are just as vital for employers – a place they can focus on the potential job seekers, see how many people are searching for employment in their field, and are able to host throughout the entire Okanagan.
  5. It’s free to REGISTER! The Okanagan Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education Event is free and easy to register when you visit Black Press Events.

Learn more about the Okanagan Career and Post-Secondary Education Event at our Facebook page, email events@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.

CareersPost-secondary Education

Previous story
How many ways can you buy a car?

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP search a property in the 700 block of Grandview Bench Road in March 2019, assisting Edmonton police with an investigation that led to the arrest of a Salmon Arm man man who was charged in relation to an Edmonton bank robbery and a related explosions. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man accused in Edmonton bank explosions in court for weapon offences

Local provincial court appearances for charges including possessing weapon for dangerous purpose

From left, city workers Hugh Bennett, Chris Carr and Teneal Crossman secure the fountain they’ve just removed from McGuire Lake back in October 2020 before the ice moved in. (File photo)
Salmon Arm, CUPE local reach five-year deal with city staff, RCMP clerks

Agreement includes two per cent wage hike for each of five years in agreement

RCMP cruiser
Residents help RCMP track fleeing driver in North Shuswap

Police stop vehicle with spike belt, Chase man arrested

(THE NEWS – files)
Snowy days ahead for the Okanagan and Shuswap

The region could get up to 5 cm by Thursday

Interior Health was conducting contact tracing among school communities at Shuswap Middle School and Sorrento Elementary in response to potential exposures to COVID-19 between Jan. 18 and 19. (Shuswap Middle School/Facebook)
Positive COVID-19 tests confirmed at Shuswap Middle School, Sorrento Elementary

Interior Health conducting contact tracing among both school communities

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

Head Brewer Kody Rosentreter, owner Wes Greve and taproom manager Lisa Deleo celebrated North Basin Brewing’s grand opening Jan. 22 and 23, 2020. (Contributed)
Osoyoos’ first microbrewery celebrates grand opening

The brewery hopes to show that the Okanagan is more than just wine country

An anonymous donor gave the Salmon Arm Museum this image in 1987. Is it the Sperry SRS 199 (Doodlebug)? Inquiring minds would like to know. Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum
Shuswap history in pictures: Doodlebug?

Image donated to museum in 1987

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses media from the front steps of council chambers on March 23. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna, West Kelowna still looking to opt-out of speculation tax

Mayors say spec tax has missed the mark, revenue largely coming out of Canadians’ pockets

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. Two more cases of the COVID-19 strain first identified in South Africa have been diagnosed in British Columbia, bringing the total to three as of Jan. 16.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. now has three cases of South African COVID-19 variant, six of U.K. strain

Both variants are thought to spread faster than earlier strains

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker in an undated photo from social media. The couple has been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s <em>Civil Emergency Measures Act</em> for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Great Canadian Gaming CEO resigns after being accused of sneaking into Yukon for vaccine

Rod Baker and Ekaterina Baker were charged with two CEMA violations each

Police discovered a makeshift nightclub in a Vancouver apartment on Jan. 23, 2021, and say it wasn’t the first time this month officers have been called to the unit over social gathering concerns. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined; police look to court order

This marks the fourth complaint about social gatherings inside the apartment in January

A Kelowna couple welcomed their Nooner baby in December. (Flytographer)
Kelowna couple welcomes baby girl from Hotel Zed Nooner campaign

Nicole and Alex will now have 18 years of free stays at the hotel

The Abbotsford Tulip Festival is permanently closing, with plans to eventually set up in Armstrong, B.C. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Abbotsford Tulip Festival is closing, with plans to rebloom in Armstrong

Event organizer says pandemic and sale of land were factors in decision

Most Read