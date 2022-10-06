BriteCore WiFi Video Bulb Reviews – Is Brite Core Security Lightbulb Legit?

When you leave your home, whether for a few hours to run errands or on vacation, having a home security system is an excellent method to give yourself some peace of mind. However, traditional security systems are expensive to install and usually have a monthly fee as well. A new product to hit the market aims to make home security easy to install and more affordable. These security bulbs are a fantastic investment. Such bulbs offer a perfect way to secure your indoor and outdoor property. Additionally, smart features provide unprecedented control over your home’s safety and security 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Home security bulbs might resemble more complex CCTV systems, but they are significantly less expensive and simpler to install and operate. This makes them ideal for anyone who wants to increase the security of their property but doesn’t want to hire experts. In addition, they make excellent additions to smart home devices already installed in the home. If you are looking for the best security bulb with WiFi capability, look no further than “BriteCore WiFi Bulb.”

BriteCore is recognized for its extensive selection of security bulbs, but this WiFi bulb takes the cake due to its adaptability and functionality. This is not a standard light bulb. It has a flatter profile and a sturdy design. Also, floodlights make it excellent for outdoor use. BriteCore light bulb also features night vision, which provides crystal-clear viewing in total darkness.

Keep reading more about the BriteCore WiFi Bulb’s key features and benefits!

What is BriteCore WiFi Bulb?

Installing a security system is one of the most effective ways to deter burglars, and a video surveillance system is the best type of security system. A video surveillance system like BriteCore WiFi Bulb will record any activity around your home and send alerts to your phone if there is any suspicious activity. The chances of a break-in are much lower when you have a video surveillance system, and you will have peace of mind knowing that your home is protected.

BriteCore WiFi Bulb’s 360-degree rotation, alert activation, and brilliant light can deter intruders. The light socket powers the BriteCore WiFi Video Bulb, which protects around the clock. This security system can be activated in minutes at no extra cost. It eliminates the need for costly installation or contracts to acquire a home security system. This is the best option to secure your house at an unbeatable price.

BriteCore WiFi Bulb Features

BriteCore is packed with cutting-edge features. It simply fits into the base of a standard light bulb to provide a fully integrated security solution for your mobile phone. These bulbs are bright, dependable, affordable, and low-maintenance. Here is what distinguishes this bulb from the rest:

BriteCore is fitted with a wide-angle lens that can spin 360 degrees and provides night vision in vivid color.

Anyone can view HD video in real-time on their mobile device, with the option to record.

The smart tracking mechanism follows the target’s every movement.

BriteCore WiFi Video Bulbs are equipped with motion sensors that may alert you when they detect motion.

Its modern design makes it suitable for locations with frequent tremors. The tight fit of the base prevents dirt and moisture from entering the contact sites.

BriteCore WiFi Bulb is simple to install and even more straightforward. Connect the bulb to an electrical outlet and direct it toward yourself for optimal results.

Where to Buy BriteCore WiFi Bulb

BriteCore WiFi Bulb can only be purchased from the official website. By placing an order, you consent to the stated terms and conditions. You will be registered for an auto-ship program by pressing the order now button. You will only have to pay shipping costs of $7.97 for the BriteCore WiFi Bulb. However, after 48 hours, you will be enrolled in the Bargain Deals Warehouse program and will be charged $84.45 monthly for your membership. You will receive a monthly voucher to order additional products from the Bargain Deals Warehouse until you cancel your membership.

Additionally, if you do not cancel during the trial period of three days, you will also be enrolled in the Tailor Made Fit application and be charged $39.93 each month. You can cancel the auto-ship program by calling or emailing the customer service team.

BriteCore WiFi Bulb Conclusion

BriteCore’s new WiFi bulb is an affordable security bulb that performs on nearly the same level as any expensive security bulb. Its low price makes it an excellent choice for anyone looking to increase their home security. The BriteCore WiFi bulb is just as bright as any other security bulb and can connect to your home’s WiFi network. This allows you to control the bulb from anywhere in your house and set it to turn on/off at specific times. Everyone who has utilized the BriteCore WiFi Bulb has been pleased with its efficacy. Numerous users of this product regard it to be a blessing. The BriteCore WiFi Bulb offers a comfortable, diffused light. It simply provides a great way to deter break-ins at a low cost.

