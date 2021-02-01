Register now for Winter GoByBike BC Day, and commit to going for a ride on Feb. 12!

Change gears this winter — ride your bike!

Join riders across BC and #GoByBike Feb. 12

Crisp, clean air. Winter’s quiet. Perfect day for a bike ride!

Registration is now open for Winter GoByBike Day, and the sooner you sign-up the better your chances of winning great prizes. This year’s event happens Feb. 12 across BC. Register now, and commit to riding your bike on Feb. 12!

Think winter cycling is absurd? You just need a few tips for a successful ride. GoByBike BC is sponsoring a free Winter Cycling Preparedness webinar, presented by Bike Victoria, to help prepare your mind, body, and equipment for winter cycling. Get tips on clothing, route-planning, bike equipment and more!

“Many cyclists say that winter is actually their favourite riding season — it just takes practice and preparation,” says Terri-Lynn Gifford, Provincial Program Manager of the GoByBike BC Society (formerly Bike to Work BC Society).

The lunch-and-learn webinar happens Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. PST. Find a link at gobybikebc.ca. Can’t make the webinar? Find other winter cycling tips at gobybikebc.ca/resources/winter-riding-resources.

“Our goal is to inspire people to try travelling by bike on Feb. 12,” Gifford says. “Once they try it, most people discover that it’s not only do-able, but really enjoyable!”

Feb. 12 is International Winter Bike Day

Hey British Columbia, ride a bike on Feb. 12! Here’s how to get involved:

  • Sign up today: If you’ve ridden with GoByBikeBC in the past, just log in to register at logmyride.gobybikebc.ca. If you’re a first-time rider, welcome! Create a free account and you’re registered to ride. Reach out to co-workers, friends, family, or classmates to sign up as a team, then compete against other teams across the province.
  • Ride your bike on Feb. 12: Bike to school, to work, on your lunch break, to escape your COVID-bubble, or take a break from screens and stress. Help your kids bike around the block in the snow, or embark on a 50 kilometre solo adventure. Fat bike down a mountain or commute on city bike paths. If you’re tuning in to the Winter Preparedness webinar, you’ll still have plenty of time for an afternoon ride!
  • Log your ride: Enter the details of your ride at logmyride.gobybikebc.ca or in the Log My Ride App! Check out the rides of other cyclists in your region, compete against your friends and other teams, and see how many calories you burned — and greenhouse gasses you saved — by parking the car and riding your bike.
  • Win prizes: Log your ride before Feb. 15 for a chance to win great prizes! You could win a $50 gift card to the bike shop of your choice, a $50 Visa gift card and other fun cycling merchandise. Follow GoByBikeBC on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more chances to win!

Grease your chain, charge your lights, polish your helmet, and pop a wheelie this winter — go ride a bike!

