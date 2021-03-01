A trip to Canadian Tire is in order to help you prepare for the garden of your dreams this Spring!

Colour your thumb green in the garden this Spring!

This outdoor activity brings much more than just a pretty yard

As the weather begins to warm, many of us will be looking forward to spending time outdoors. And as we stay a little closer to home, that may well mean reaching for the gardening gear and heading out to your very own yard.

“This past spring we saw a big rush of people coming in preparing to tackle their gardens,” says Tammy Hysert, manager of the Salmon Arm Canadian Tire. “We’re looking forward to this same kind of excitement this year, so we’ve got a fully stocked inventory equipped with whatever you might need to help you transform your outdoor space.”

If you’re looking for a new hobby, gardening can be a great choice:

  1. It’s a great workout: Gardening is hard work, so between raking, cutting grass, shovelling, digging and even chopping wood, you’ll be sure to work up a sweat! As such, it’s important to drink plenty of water throughout the day to rehydrate and listen to your body. If you push yourself too hard, you risk injuring yourself – make sure to take breaks as needed.
  2. It teaches perseverance: Rome wasn’t built in a day and your garden won’t be either – it takes hard work, dedication and patience to bear the fruits of your labour. Gardening can also provide a sense of accomplishment and pride when your hard work begins to pay off, knowing that what you’re seeing in front of you is entirely the product of your work.
  3. It’s calming: Gardening can be a calming and peaceful experience – much needed during these trying times. As you’re outside surrounded by nature, soaking in some vitamin D – while wearing plenty of sunscreen, of course! – you’ll find your stress slowly fading away. As working in a garden reduces cortisol levels in your body (a chemical your body produces in response to stress), there’s the science to back the claims!
  4. It’s educational: As you begin to plan what you’ll plant where, you’ll learn which plants need more sunlight, which need more moisture and which require certain growing conditions, so you’ll slowly expand your knowledge the more you garden.

With a fully stocked inventory of lawn care materials, plant care accessories, including pots, planters, garden decor, bulbs, seeds and plant food, gardening tools and outdoor watering and irrigation gear, Canadian Tire has everything you need to embark on your gardening journey. Open from 8a.m. to 9p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 8a.m. to 6p.m. Saturday through Wednesday – you’ve got plenty of time to make a trip.

To learn more, visit them online or in-person get started on your garden today!

