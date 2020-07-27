The Eagle Homes team in Salmon Arm takes care of your home from sales to transport to installation.

Customized, cost-effective, client-focused home building in Salmon Arm

Starter home? Rural cabin? Stay-cation property? Your dream is more affordable than you think

More than ever before, your home is your sanctuary. It’s your daycare, office, school and playground too. Are you wishing for more space? Had enough of your neighbour’s dog or leaf blower? Maybe you’re dreaming of a different view, but assume you don’t have the budget.

Manufactured homes are not only affordable, they’re adaptable — easily customized to suit your lifestyle and location.

“When clients visit our Salmon Arm show homes they’re often pleasantly surprised. Our homes have such a fresh and modern feel,” says Jessica Chester with Eagle Homes.

Eagle Homes has home pads across BC including Village West in Salmon Arm, and is BC’s largest retailer of manufactured homes from Moduline Industries.

“Our clients often get excited when they realize the scope of what we can offer. Are you interested in a cabin? Seasonal build? Smaller home? Rural property? There are so many choices. Then you start exploring the modifications that customize your home to your needs. There’s such a range of options,” Chester says.

Personalized service, from start to finish

Eagle Homes is committed to being the industry best, and a big part of that is putting clients first.

“Clients are working with Eagle Homes staff right from sales to transport to installation. We have their home in our hands from start to finish,” Chester says. “This keeps controls in the clients’ hands and make sure we meet their needs through the whole process.”

Chester says many clients and companies forget to take the location into account when installing a home, but Eagle Homes pays attention to the little details that make a big difference to your home’s livability. Maybe you rotate the floor plan to take advantage of the view, or move doors and windows for better alignment.

“When clients come in the first thing we do is find out their needs. Then we ask — how can we help?”

Community involvement

Eagle Homes founder Mark Ellis is a proud resident of Salmon Arm, and is community-minded at work and at home.

“Mark is a member of the Rotary Club, and encourages the rest of the staff to do what we can and give where we can give,” says Chester, who is a member of the Shuswap charity group Women Who Wine.

Eagle Homes funds local projects and local sports teams, and works closely with Habitat for Humanity and the Salvation Army food bank in each of their home communities across BC.

“We also donate a portion of every home sale to Ronald McDonald House,” Chester says.

Find out more about Eagle Homes at eaglehomes.ca, and start the process to move into your dream home by calling 250-833-4728 or visiting the office at 1190 51 St NE in Salmon Arm.

